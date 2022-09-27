ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Hop City 10th Annual Anniversary Party

Join us on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 – 7:00 pm as Hop City celebrates 10 amazing years in the Magic City!. We’ll have 60+ options of rare & special craft beers to enjoy in the likes of which many of you have never seen or tasted before! There will be a local artist’s market, food trucks, and some of Birmingham’s best bands performing all day! Performers include The Blips, The Dirty Lungs and Cheyloe & her Sleepless Knights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
shelbyal.com

The Patch at Helena Hollow

Helena Hollow is a family owned & operated farm with years of history & memories waiting to be made by others! Tickets for "The Patch" can be purchased online or in person.
HELENA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

PT practice proves to be ‘uncommon’

Nate Bower, owner and physical therapist of Uncommon Physical Therapy, works with Kevin Garcia, a student athlete at Pelham High School during an appointment Sept. 13. ► 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 104 (Greystone) ► 507-358-9993. ► Uncommonpt.com. ► Appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
districtadministration.com

Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’

After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Dining Out… with Automatic Seafood

Adam Evans found his culinary calling early. He spent much of his childhood gardening with his grandfather and cooking their harvest with his grandmother and mother. In college, Adam worked summers as a line cook at The Grand Hotel in Fairhope, Alabama. And even though he graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, he decided to return to his earliest passion—food. Along his path, Adam found well-regarded mentors while working various positions in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles. In 2012, he garnered national recognition from Esquire and Bon Appétit magazines while serving as executive chef for The Optimist in Atlanta.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

Stodghill named new Altamont head of school

Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Serves 8!. 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. 2. In a large skillet on medium heat, add in the olive oil and the spicy Italian Sausage. Cook until partially done, stirring frequently. Add in the bell peppers and onions and. cook until the sausage...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy

For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Garbage service changes begin this month

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

