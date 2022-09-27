Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Hop City 10th Annual Anniversary Party
Join us on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 – 7:00 pm as Hop City celebrates 10 amazing years in the Magic City!. We’ll have 60+ options of rare & special craft beers to enjoy in the likes of which many of you have never seen or tasted before! There will be a local artist’s market, food trucks, and some of Birmingham’s best bands performing all day! Performers include The Blips, The Dirty Lungs and Cheyloe & her Sleepless Knights.
shelbyal.com
The Patch at Helena Hollow
Helena Hollow is a family owned & operated farm with years of history & memories waiting to be made by others! Tickets for "The Patch" can be purchased online or in person.
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
280living.com
PT practice proves to be ‘uncommon’
Nate Bower, owner and physical therapist of Uncommon Physical Therapy, works with Kevin Garcia, a student athlete at Pelham High School during an appointment Sept. 13. ► 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 104 (Greystone) ► 507-358-9993. ► Uncommonpt.com. ► Appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
districtadministration.com
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
wbrc.com
After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is seeing an increase in kids developing Type II diabetes and they’re seeing it mainly in young boys. Experts said it started when kids exercised less during the pandemic and shared warnings signs to look out for. Local researchers at UAB...
wvtm13.com
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Dining Out… with Automatic Seafood
Adam Evans found his culinary calling early. He spent much of his childhood gardening with his grandfather and cooking their harvest with his grandmother and mother. In college, Adam worked summers as a line cook at The Grand Hotel in Fairhope, Alabama. And even though he graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, he decided to return to his earliest passion—food. Along his path, Adam found well-regarded mentors while working various positions in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles. In 2012, he garnered national recognition from Esquire and Bon Appétit magazines while serving as executive chef for The Optimist in Atlanta.
ironcity.ink
Stodghill named new Altamont head of school
Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
wbrc.com
Cheesy Italian Sausage Pasta Bake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Serves 8!. 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. 2. In a large skillet on medium heat, add in the olive oil and the spicy Italian Sausage. Cook until partially done, stirring frequently. Add in the bell peppers and onions and. cook until the sausage...
birminghamtimes.com
How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy
For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
Cooper Green Mercy hospital: 50 years of taking care of the needy and a plan for the future
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the facility that has cared for Jefferson County’s underserved population, is celebrating its 50th year this fall—and at the same time preparing for the next 50 and beyond with a brand new $120 million, five-story building. One word usually comes to mind for...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
