Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Starkville Oktibbeha School District earns B rating

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has earned a B rating from the Mississippi Department of Education based on state test scores from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). "We celebrate our students and teachers and their hard work and determination to achieve state standards for learning," SOSD Superintendent Tony...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings

Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Ministry provides beds to Neshoba County kids

The Beds for Kids ministry communicates the love of Jesus by providing a comfortable bed for every child in Neshoba County who needs one, organizers say. “It’s not fair for a child to not be able to get a good night’s sleep and then be expected to go to school the next day,” said Brenda Vowell, one of the organizers.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light & Water scam alert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Laying vs lying

In Jessica Lindsay’s article on the Starkville High School lockdown, she describes three firearms as either producing eggs or having carnal knowledge of the caption. Perhaps you can think of some other activity she may be describing when she has them “laying on the seat of a car” with the caption.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen Elementary improves from F to B

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Elementary is ecstatic after receiving a B grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Each year, public schools in Mississippi receive A-F grades based on performance. MDE published the 2021-22 grades on Tuesday. MDE last assigned grades in 2019. In 2019, Aberdeen Elementary received an...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools

For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Commercial Dispatch

W forms task force to consider name change

Since it was established in 1847, The Mississippi University for Women has run through four official names, and in a letter to alumni MUW President Nora Miller said the time is right to consider a new one. The university has formed a task force to determine whether to change the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Candidates tout experience, importance of rehabilitation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In 20 years on the bench, Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens has presided over more than 300 jury trials ranging from bad checks to capital murder cases where the death penalty is in play. When Oktibbeha County gets a county court next year, he’ll be especially happy...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

70 apply for Columbus police chief

Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
MACON, MS

