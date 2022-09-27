Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Oktibbeha School District earns B rating
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has earned a B rating from the Mississippi Department of Education based on state test scores from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). "We celebrate our students and teachers and their hard work and determination to achieve state standards for learning," SOSD Superintendent Tony...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings
Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
Neshoba Democrat
Ministry provides beds to Neshoba County kids
The Beds for Kids ministry communicates the love of Jesus by providing a comfortable bed for every child in Neshoba County who needs one, organizers say. “It’s not fair for a child to not be able to get a good night’s sleep and then be expected to go to school the next day,” said Brenda Vowell, one of the organizers.
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Laying vs lying
In Jessica Lindsay’s article on the Starkville High School lockdown, she describes three firearms as either producing eggs or having carnal knowledge of the caption. Perhaps you can think of some other activity she may be describing when she has them “laying on the seat of a car” with the caption.”
wtva.com
Aberdeen Elementary improves from F to B
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Elementary is ecstatic after receiving a B grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Each year, public schools in Mississippi receive A-F grades based on performance. MDE published the 2021-22 grades on Tuesday. MDE last assigned grades in 2019. In 2019, Aberdeen Elementary received an...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
kicks96news.com
MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools
For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Commercial Dispatch
W forms task force to consider name change
Since it was established in 1847, The Mississippi University for Women has run through four official names, and in a letter to alumni MUW President Nora Miller said the time is right to consider a new one. The university has formed a task force to determine whether to change the...
Commercial Dispatch
Candidates tout experience, importance of rehabilitation
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In 20 years on the bench, Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens has presided over more than 300 jury trials ranging from bad checks to capital murder cases where the death penalty is in play. When Oktibbeha County gets a county court next year, he’ll be especially happy...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
wtva.com
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
wcbi.com
Teen charged with calling in bomb threat at Houlka High School
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies made an arrest on a bomb threat to Houlka High School. The threat was called into the school district this past Friday. Today, a 15-year-old was charged with the crime. The case now goes to the Chickasaw County Youth Court. For...
Commercial Dispatch
70 apply for Columbus police chief
Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
wcbi.com
Suspect in murder of convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor, MDOC investigates
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk, killed during a robbery, is in jail with no bond, but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after...
wtva.com
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
