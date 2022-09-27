For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO