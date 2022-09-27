Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville to use ARPA for water projects on 182, downtown
STARKVILLE – With a last-minute tweak to its American Rescue Plan Act resolution on Thursday, aldermen believe the city has put its best foot forward in receiving a dollar-for-dollar match for its $6.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. In a special-call meeting, the board assented to dedicating those...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Sept. 19-22
■ WaldWic Columbus, LLC; 1129 Seventh St. N.; building; Russell Sheffield. ■ Mike McGill; 1527 Hickory Lane; building; Ray Livingston. ■ T.E. Lott and Company; 221 Seventh St. N.; building; Jack Hollis. ■ Columbus Redevelopment Authority; 509 Fourth St. N.; Jonathan Burns. ■ Archon Neos, LLC; 400 Forrest St.; building;...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point building permits: Sept. 20-22
■ Marcade; 236 Commerce St; sewer line; Gray Bird. ■ Fab Supply; 205 Airport Road; addition; Scott and Sons Construction. ■ Landmark; #6 E. Main Villa; electrical; A&H Electrical & Refrigeration, LLC. ■ West Point Mobile Home Park; 831 Persimmon; electrical; Not listed. ■ Landmark; #5 E. Main Villa; electrical;...
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Oktibbeha School District earns B rating
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has earned a B rating from the Mississippi Department of Education based on state test scores from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). "We celebrate our students and teachers and their hard work and determination to achieve state standards for learning," SOSD Superintendent Tony...
wcbi.com
BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
wtva.com
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Doesn’t see full representation of community in hiring committee
If I may make a quick observation, the Columbus police chief hiring committee is made up of people that are not familiar with what is going on in the streets and especially in the communities, because they do not live in the more affected areas. I do not see one name. This is not the first hiring committee used for selecting a police chief. Each committee has been made up of professional-type people. These people have no idea of what is going on outside of their office window. Columbus residents, I use the Boy Scouts Slogan “Be Prepared” because the use of this committee to select a police chief will not be successful. It has not been in the last few chiefs. In probably three years, we can say “it just doesn’t work,” not with the committee that is put together. I am sure there are qualified personnel in the department that can be elevated to the position of chief. It has happened in the past, and they have worked out well. Everyone that wears a badge is not a law enforcement officer.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Sept. 28
■ Tammy Daniels; 978 Honnoll Mil Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Chris and Kirsti Wright; 34 R.J. Jacobs Road; construct storage/ shop; Clardy Home Development. ■ Jessica Shepherd; 547 Sanders Mill Road; construct pool; Owner. ■ Loretta Thomas; 10237 Hwy 45 N.; moving small residence; Owner. ■ Chris Clardy;...
Commercial Dispatch
City explores eminent domain for portions of Sandfield Cemetery
For years, the east side of Sandfield Cemetery has been falling into disrepair due to the lack of upkeep. At question is the ownership of the property. At the city of Columbus council work session Thursday morning, city attorney Jeff Turnage confirmed the heir of Prince Edwards, who died in the 1960s, owns the property.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Laying vs lying
In Jessica Lindsay’s article on the Starkville High School lockdown, she describes three firearms as either producing eggs or having carnal knowledge of the caption. Perhaps you can think of some other activity she may be describing when she has them “laying on the seat of a car” with the caption.”
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Appreciates garbage collection efforts
I would like to express a special THANK YOU to the personnel who pick up our garbage each week. I understand there have been problems with some of the trucks, and possibly personnel, but I have to tell you they went above and beyond last week. Our garbage is generally...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Commercial Dispatch
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
Commercial Dispatch
70 apply for Columbus police chief
Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
Commercial Dispatch
JA gives Lowndes students dose of ‘reality’
Students at the Lowndes County School District Career and Technology Center got a reality check Tuesday with the annual Reality Fair. Each year Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visits the various LCSD schools to put on the reality fair that turns the game of Life into real life. Students are given...
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Commercial Dispatch
Three vie for two Planning Commission spots
Two incumbents and one newcomer are in the mix for two available appointments to the Columbus Planning Commission. Sitting members Chuck Bigelow and MacArthur Inge’s terms expire Oct. 4. Both have applied for reappointment, and Columbus business owner Eric Thomas has also applied, according to City Hall records. The...
