If I may make a quick observation, the Columbus police chief hiring committee is made up of people that are not familiar with what is going on in the streets and especially in the communities, because they do not live in the more affected areas. I do not see one name. This is not the first hiring committee used for selecting a police chief. Each committee has been made up of professional-type people. These people have no idea of what is going on outside of their office window. Columbus residents, I use the Boy Scouts Slogan “Be Prepared” because the use of this committee to select a police chief will not be successful. It has not been in the last few chiefs. In probably three years, we can say “it just doesn’t work,” not with the committee that is put together. I am sure there are qualified personnel in the department that can be elevated to the position of chief. It has happened in the past, and they have worked out well. Everyone that wears a badge is not a law enforcement officer.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO