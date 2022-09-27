Black Tech Professionals Resolved to Overcome Recession and Economic Slowdown by Strengthening Community Networks

Read full article on original website
Why Sol Trujillo’s L’Attitude Ventures Sees Latino-Owned Businesses as a Growth Market
Trujillo is working to circulate data to help convince leaders they should invest in Latino businesses and appoint more Latino execs
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
CNBC
The 'real cure' for inflation has gone ignored, Steve Forbes says
In focusing on raising interest rates to cool inflation, central banks and governments have overlooked the importance of maintaining stable currencies, said Steve Forbes, chair of Forbes Media. "The real cure is to stabilize the currency. You don't have to make people poor to conquer inflation," he said. The British...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the ‘relentless appreciation of the dollar’ is terrible news for the global economy
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser of Allianz appears on a segment of "Mornings With Maria" with Maria Bartiromo on the FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on April 29, 2016 in New York City. The British pound, like most major currencies other than the dollar, has been under siege throughout...
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
The company trying to buy Trump's Truth Social has changed its HQ address from a WeWork to a mailbox at a UPS Store
The company trying to buy Trump's Truth Social has changed its HQ address to a UPS mailbox. Digital World Acquisition previously had its HQ address listed as a WeWork building in Miami. The blank-check company's proposed deal with Truth Social has been plagued by setbacks. The company that's trying to...
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Complex Accounting Processes
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Recurly, Inc., a leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a global revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among increasingly complex and evolving revenue accounting and reporting standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005356/en/ Recurly launches enhanced revenue recognition capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets
Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
IBM Teams With 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage
During the National HBCU Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its collaboration with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help them establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. With 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., the need for expertise...
Founder of Mostly Woman-Staffed Creative Agency Wears Crown While Conquering Strategies With Major Brands
Running a business in this current environment—particularly in the creative field—should incorporate the many cultures, nationalities, and forces that make the world as we know it today. Representation is paramount. April McDaniel recognizes this and is showing others the world through the eyes of women and people of...
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
