ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Man charged with arson for burning abandoned house

A Columbus man has been charged with arson, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Sept. 28 at 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road for a house fire. When they arrived, they found the house was fully engulfed in flames, Hawkins said. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Columbus, MS
City
Ethelsville, AL
AL.com

24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun

A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Circuit#Dispatch
wcbi.com

One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
BRANDON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police search for murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
COLUMBUS, MS
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

WCBI Senior Expo is happening today at Fairview Baptist Church

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is happening today. The WCBI Senior Expo is going on at the Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus until 1:00 p.m. Get tips for healthy living and talk with care providers including Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle. “Hello. My name is Madison Guyton, Director of...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy