Commercial Dispatch
Community foundation to host follow-up ‘conversation’ Monday
Monday night the Lowndes Community Foundation is getting the band — or at least the committees — back together. The foundation, which is a local affiliate of the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation, is hosting a community conversation Monday in the Nissan Auditorium at Parkinson Hall on the Mississippi University for Women campus. The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and to last for about 90 minutes.
Commercial Dispatch
Lighting the way to understanding history
Genealogy, or the study of family lineage, can be a fairly difficult process. It involves tracing all manner of documents backward through time to establish a connection. However, for African Americans, this process is even more difficult and oftentimes nearly impossible when researching the time before the Civil War. “For...
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyle Brief: SOAR presents grant funds to local organizations
Starkville-Oktibbeha Achieving Results (SOAR) has paid out a total of $4,000 in grants to a couple of local organizations in the last few weeks. The first was a $2,000 check presented to the Backpack Meals Ministry of Starkville First United Methodist Church. The ministry seeks to bring the community together...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes will not withdraw from hospital trust fund
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to not withdraw any money from the hospital trust fund this fiscal year. During Friday’s supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jay Fisher told the board the fund had lost money over the course of fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings
Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-2-22
A rose to Jennifer McGillan and Mona Vance-Ali, for their collaboration on a project that will assist those researching the genealogy of Black families. Prior to the end of the Civil War and slavery, record-keeping of Black Americans was irregular. Thanks to McGillan, coordinator of manuscripts for Mississippi State University, and Vance-Ali, archivist at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library, the “Lantern Project” is digitizing pre-Civil War documents to create a searchable database. McGillan and Vance-Ali are joined in the effort by the University of Mississippi, Delta State, the Historic Natchez Foundation and the Montgomery County Archives in Alabama. McGillan founded the project, which is funded by a $340,000 grant from the National Historical Publications Records Commission. A workshop to explain what sort of documents are being collected and how to access the information will be held at the Columbus library on Thursday at noon. The website for the project is lanternproject.msstate.edu. We applaud this effort in aiding the discovery and exploration of the ancestry of Black individuals and families.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County schools celebrate improvement in grade rating
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Normally getting a “D” on your report card is not a cause for celebration. But for an area school district, it is a sign of improvement and one step closer to regaining local control. In the latest State accountability rankings, the Noxubee...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Columbus Riflemen and the ‘Almost War’ with Mexico
The Columbus Riflemen were a storied Columbus military unit that had been organized in 1837. They had served with valor in the Mexican War, the Civil War and the Spanish American War. It was a distinctively Columbus unit with its armory located in city hall. In 1916 they and the Caledonia Rifles were the Lowndes County companies in the Mississippi National Guard. That all soon changed.
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Commercial Dispatch
Construction, operation of West Point solar plant gets nod from PSC
WEST POINT — A $200 million solar power generation and storage facility in Clay County was approved for construction and operation in a Thursday ceremony, and while the timeline for the project has been pushed back, construction is expected to begin by mid-2023. The announcement came at a ceremony...
wcbi.com
A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football roundup: Noxubee County shuts out Hatley
MACON — Noxubee County scored a season-high in points this season with a dominant 63-0 shutout victory over Hatley on Friday night. Noxubee County snapped a three-game losing streak, getting back to the .500 mark with the victory in a game the Tigers simply dominated from start to finish.
Amory, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Commercial Dispatch
Man drowns while on fishing trip
A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic for one Columbus man. Anderson Tate, 62, was fishing with a friend on the West Bank of the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam around 5 p.m. when he fell in the water and was swept away by swift currents, leading to his drowning.
Commercial Dispatch
Howard Ferguson
Howard Ferguson, age 82, of Columbus, MS passed away at his residence on September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Annunciation Catholic Church with Father Jeffery Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Appreciates garbage collection efforts
I would like to express a special THANK YOU to the personnel who pick up our garbage each week. I understand there have been problems with some of the trucks, and possibly personnel, but I have to tell you they went above and beyond last week. Our garbage is generally...
