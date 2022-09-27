ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

JJ
4d ago

Who the hell will go there with stealing cars, killings, robberies? Fix your criminal justice system! Start locking up criminals. You can build all you want; doesn’t mean anyone will risk their lives going there!

fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead inside home on Chicago's Near South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead inside a home on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday morning. Chicago police said the man was inside a residence on South Michigan Avenue near Cullerton around 11:40 a.m. The body had a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal

Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
OAK PARK, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy