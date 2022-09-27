ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vns9v_0iCDEuTQ00

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iCDEuTQ00
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Marion, MA
City
Swansea, MA
City
Marion, CT
City
Falmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Alabama to help Florida with Hurricane Ian

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and state emergency management officials have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian for the last several days to make sure Alabama was prepared for it should the storm reach the state, says a press release from the office of Governor Kay Ivey. Emergency officials became confident that Ian […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Bad taste: Alabama moonshine reality star arrested on alcohol charges

FLOMATON, Ala (WDHN)— Former “Moonshine: Master Distiller” star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48. of Flomaton, was arrested the night of September 12, by Alabama Law Enforcement Agents, according to the Tri-City Ledger. Authorities say Griffis was operating a moonshine still, which was in the process of cooking […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

Cook Report shifts three governors races in Democrats’ favor

The nonpartisan election analysis website the Cook Political Report is shifting three governor’s races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away.  Cook shifted the governor’s races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from lean Democratic to likely Democratic, and the race in Oklahoma from solid Republican to likely Republican. It also shifted the Ohio […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WRBL News 3

Auburn, Alabama kick off food drive competition leading up to Iron Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is kicking off a friendly food drive competition between two of the biggest rivalries in Alabama. The “Beat Bama Food Drive” and “Beat Auburn Beat Hunger” initiatives launched Friday to collect items for food banks across the state. For the 29th year in a row, a rivalry beyond football […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

AL lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy