By its sixth episode, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has established a pattern for itself. The series often shows Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) brutally murdering yet another innocent man before the camera pulls away, using either flashbacks or scenes with surviving family members to humanize this lost life. That's not the direction "Silenced" takes. By taking great care to present Tony Hughes (Rodney Burnford) as a person first and a Dahmer victim second, the episode rewrites not only how people should understand his story but how all stories like it should be understood. It's not just the strongest episode of this entire series; it's one of the most heart-wrenching TV episodes of the year.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO