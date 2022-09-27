ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Announce RB Cook’s Status for Sunday

Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook has been cleared to play Sunday in London against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday. Cook suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder in the third quarter of the Vikings' 28-24 victory in Week 3 over the Detroit Lions. He sat out the rest of the game and also missed the team's practice Wednesday. But he returned to practice Thursday, traveled with the Vikings to London and participated fully in Friday's practice there.
