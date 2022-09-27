Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook has been cleared to play Sunday in London against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday. Cook suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder in the third quarter of the Vikings' 28-24 victory in Week 3 over the Detroit Lions. He sat out the rest of the game and also missed the team's practice Wednesday. But he returned to practice Thursday, traveled with the Vikings to London and participated fully in Friday's practice there.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO