Read full article on original website
Related
Hayride, Haunts & Hot Dogs! Want A Really Good Scare In Sedalia?
I will be coming up on my 1st full year of living as a Sedalia resident. I was not able to be a part of what has become an annual tradition. So let me take some time to let you know about the Haunted Hayride!. It will be taking place...
Columbia PD Asking For Identification Help In Tampering Case
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in relation to a trespassing and tampering case at the parking garage located at 5th and Walnut Street. Columbia Police are asking for the public to help them identify this woman from security camera footage:. If you can help identify...
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety
Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend
Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
Free Lunch For First Responders Gets Great Response at Centennial Park
A first responders lunch was held at Centennial Park Saturday from 11 - 1. About 125 first responders and their families attended the event, organized by Rep. Brad Pollitt of Sedalia. Lt. Mike Kehoe brought the Division of Tourism trailer with him and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Also in...
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27
Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Artists, Create Your Chalk Art Masterpiece at Burg Fest This October
If you're an artist, specifically someone who's good at drawing, you might dig the inaugural street chalk art competition at Burg Fest in Warrensburg on Saturday, October 8. Artists will have four hours on this day to create a chalk masterpiece in a five-foot by five-foot square on Market Street and have four hours to complete their pre-approved design. Winners will receive a Burg Fest T-shirt and have their winning chalk art featured on the Warrensburg Main Street website and social media pages.
KIX 105.7
Johnson County Fire Protection District Building New Station Near Knob
Construction recently began on a new Johnson County Fire Protection District. Station Four building near Knob Noster. The building, located at 85 NE D Highway, is replacing the current structure located approximately 2,500 feet to the west which was built in 1990. The current Station Four building is 1,600 square...
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!
It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
Ladies’ Night Out Coming October 11
The 10th annual Ladies’ Night Out to benefit Western Missouri Medical Center will be held Oct. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. Each $15 ticket will include a T-shirt, VIP bag filled with coupons and goodies, and your name will be entered into multiple raffles.
Trot Away The Turkey With The Center For Human Services This Fall
The Center for Human Service's 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk is coming up. This great cause needs you, so that means you've gotta get off your hind quarters and get to walking or jogging!. Since we're all about to put on some extra holiday pounds, it's time to...
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
Which Taco Bell Item Do You Want Back? They Will Let You Choose!
Those of you who enjoy Taco Bell probably already know that not that long ago they brought back the Mexican Pizza. It came back as a limited release in May, and now it should be back on the menu permanently. Our Sedalia location has it, and I think you can get a free one through their app.
Did You Know – The Woof Release Program Is Still A Thing And Still A Great Idea
You know, I first found out about the Sedalia Animal Shelter's Woof Release program back in 2018. And back then, I thought it was just about the best idea since sliced bread. Even now, it's still a great idea - even if, I admit, I forgot about it. You might have as well, so let's fix that now and reacquaint ourselves.
You A Pepsi Lover? Love S’mores? Have We Got A Drink For You!
When you think of fall, perhaps you picture yourself sitting around a fire pit, or a campfire and making s'mores. Graham crackers, Hershey milk chocolate and marshmallows. Always a tasty treat. Well I can bet that the Pepsi distributor on Broadway in Sedalia may be busier than normal pretty soon....
A Missouri Corn Maze Gives 80’s Video Game Some Love! Want To Play?
The temperature at the time of this writing may not feel like fall, but for all intensive purposes, it is the fall season. When we start thinking about more fall-like activities. Perhaps going to a pumpkin patch, seeing the fall colors change, and seeing if you can make it through a corn maze.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0