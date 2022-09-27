ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
SEDALIA, MO
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety

Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
SEDALIA, MO
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend

Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
SEDALIA, MO
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27

Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
WARRENSBURG, MO
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
Artists, Create Your Chalk Art Masterpiece at Burg Fest This October

If you're an artist, specifically someone who's good at drawing, you might dig the inaugural street chalk art competition at Burg Fest in Warrensburg on Saturday, October 8. Artists will have four hours on this day to create a chalk masterpiece in a five-foot by five-foot square on Market Street and have four hours to complete their pre-approved design. Winners will receive a Burg Fest T-shirt and have their winning chalk art featured on the Warrensburg Main Street website and social media pages.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Johnson County Fire Protection District Building New Station Near Knob

Construction recently began on a new Johnson County Fire Protection District. Station Four building near Knob Noster. The building, located at 85 NE D Highway, is replacing the current structure located approximately 2,500 feet to the west which was built in 1990. The current Station Four building is 1,600 square...
Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!

It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
SEDALIA, MO
Ladies’ Night Out Coming October 11

The 10th annual Ladies’ Night Out to benefit Western Missouri Medical Center will be held Oct. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. Each $15 ticket will include a T-shirt, VIP bag filled with coupons and goodies, and your name will be entered into multiple raffles.
WARRENSBURG, MO
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

