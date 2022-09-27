Passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born March 16, 1990 in Indiana, PA. Wendell had worked at Colonial Motor Mart, Indiana, PA. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Kataleya. Wendell is survived by his father, Wendell T. Kinney, Sr. & wife, Linda, Cedar Hill, TX; daughter, Kataleya Kinney, Indiana, PA; siblings: Kendra Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD, Patrick Newbill, Atlanta, GA, Stephan Hill, Huston, TX, Micaiah Kinney, Dallas, TX and Larry, Marquee, Eric, Erica and Shekinah Jimerson all of Dallas, TX; paternal grandfather, Robert Kinney, Brenizer, PA; maternal grandparents, Larry & Elaine Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD and also many Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela (Henderson) Kinney and paternal grandmother, Oliser Kinney. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in Christ Temple Ministries, Brenizer, PA on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Host Pastor Calvin McCoy. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, PA.

