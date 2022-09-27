Read full article on original website
MARGARET “DIANNE” (ROUSER) BROOKE, 62
Margaret “Dianne”(Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born February 4, 1960, in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser. Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School....
JUDITH “JUDY” SIMPSON, 75
Judith “Judy” Simpson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home. A daughter of the late H. Frank and Sara Martha (Shearer) Cribbs, she was born May 3, 1947, in Indiana. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. She dedicated her life...
DANIEL PATRICK KEOGH, 70
Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh of Indiana passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
RYAN MATTHEW BOWERS, 38
Ryan Matthew Bowers, 38, of Archbald, Pa., passed away peacefully at his childhood home in Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was the son of Susan (Bowman) Bowers and the late Donald Ray Bowers, of Indiana. Ryan was born April 11, 1984 in Latrobe. Ryan was a 2003 graduate...
FAYE E. (NICHOLSON) ANTOLIK, 74
Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, PA. The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born December 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Surviving is her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina)...
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN GAPSHES, 82
Benjamin Franklin Gapshes, 82, of Penn Run, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born April 26, 1940, in Dubois, he was a son of the late Tony and Wilda Mae (Beatty) Gapshes. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Leamer) Gapshes, whom he married November 10, 1962.
DOLORES “DEE” JEANNE WELLS, 87
Dolores “Dee” Jeanne Wells, 87, Indiana, passed away September 27, 2022, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven. The daughter of William and Mary E. (Steele) Little, she was born April 12,1935 in Indiana. Dee along with her husband were the owners of C L Wells & Sons...
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
EVA M. (SPADE) CORNMAN, 74
CORNMAN, EVA M. (SPADE), 74 OF CLARKSBURG, PA. passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born December 07, 1947 in Avonmore, PA, the daughter of the late Lloyd Spade and Thelma Ann (Kline) Spade. Eva retired from Kiski Prep School as a Dietary Supervisor. Eva was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Raymond M. Cornman, Clarksburg, PA; son, John Forte & wife, Tracy, Leechburg, PA; daughter, Tracy Macinerey, Cranberry Twp., PA; several Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren and her sisters, Ruth Miller, Indiana, PA and Jean Amburst, Huntington, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Foster and Lloyd Spade.
JAMES L. BERNARD, 93
James L. Bernard, 93, of Indiana, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. A son of the late Stanley and Helen (Broskin) Bernard, he was born in Lucernemines on October 17, 1928. He was married to the late Virginia (Williams) Bernard, spending over 64 years together.
NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES UP, PA AVERAGE GOES DOWN
As Hurricane Ian goes through Florida, the national gas price average has gone up, but Pennsylvania’s average has gone down, and prices in Indiana County are also going down. Over the last 24 hours, the national average went up two cents to $3.78 a gallon. The national average has...
WEEK SIX HAS PLENTY OF DRAMA FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS
Week Six of the high school football season arrives with some key matchups in the Heritage Conference in a pivotal weekend and with four radio games on our Renda Broadcasting radio stations and two on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS tonight, 3-2 Homer-Center welcomes 3-2 Portage to Memorial Stadium. Homer...
WENDELL T. KINNEY, JR., 32
Passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born March 16, 1990 in Indiana, PA. Wendell had worked at Colonial Motor Mart, Indiana, PA. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Kataleya. Wendell is survived by his father, Wendell T. Kinney, Sr. & wife, Linda, Cedar Hill, TX; daughter, Kataleya Kinney, Indiana, PA; siblings: Kendra Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD, Patrick Newbill, Atlanta, GA, Stephan Hill, Huston, TX, Micaiah Kinney, Dallas, TX and Larry, Marquee, Eric, Erica and Shekinah Jimerson all of Dallas, TX; paternal grandfather, Robert Kinney, Brenizer, PA; maternal grandparents, Larry & Elaine Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD and also many Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela (Henderson) Kinney and paternal grandmother, Oliser Kinney. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in Christ Temple Ministries, Brenizer, PA on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Host Pastor Calvin McCoy. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, PA.
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
TORTORELLA: NO EXTRA SPICE NEEDED FOR IUP/SLIPPERY ROCK
Two of the top football programs in the PSAC clash tomorrow as IUP and Slippery Rock tangle in the Crimson Hawks’ Homecoming game. Bother teams are undefeated. IUP is 3-0 and Slippery Rock is 4-0. IUP coach Paul Tortorella says this is a game that needs no big buildup.
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
ONE INJURY REPORTED IN REAR-END COLLISION IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
At least one person was injured in a rear-end collision that happened along Route 22 in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 reported that Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and State Police were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Route 22 near Palmerton Road near Pine Ridge State Park at 9:38 PM. Black Lick fire officials say that a passenger vehicle had rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck and that there were people possibly trapped. When crews got there, they saw no entrapment but they did find one person with unspecified injuries.
IUP HEALTH SERVICES RECEIVES LATEST BOOSTERS FOR COVID-19
IUP has announced that their Health Services office has received the latest round of booster shots for Covid-19 Omicron variants. The Moderna bivalent BA.4 and BA.5-specific booster will be made available free to students and employees of IUP through their health services department at the Indiana Campus. Appointments need to be scheduled with the health service office by calling 724-357-2550 between 8:00-4:30 Monday through Friday.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS FROM GOLF PLAYOFFS, VOLLEYBALL, CROSS COUNTRY
For the second straight year, Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau have qualified for the WPIAL Triple-A golf finals. Todd shot a 5-over 76 and Martineau a 77 yesterday in the first round of the championship at Champion Lakes. Todd is tied for 9th place and Martineau is tied for 11th, heading to the second round next week at Allegheny Country Club. Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti is in first place after shooting 71. Indiana’s Hunter Martin shot 93 and missed the cut. The top fourteen finishers from yesterday combined with the round next week will move on to the state championship at Penn State.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
