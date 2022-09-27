ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptonewsz.com

Can Solana (SOL) Price Turn Bullish Before September End?

During this uncertain time, most cryptocurrencies observe an outflow, but Solana is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. The main reason for this popularity is the energy-efficient mining model, which attracts most crypto enthusiasts. During the Merge upgrade, many experts believed Proof of Stake-based cryptos is better than Proof of Work.
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
Motley Fool

Just How Outrageous Is a $500,000 Price Target for Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur Michael Saylor says the cryptocurrency will hit $65,000 within four years. Saylor is likely biased as he and his company, MicroStrategy, have significant Bitcoin investments. Bitcoin at $500,000 implies a total market capitalization of $10.5 trillion, equivalent to the total value of the world's gold supply. You’re reading a...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
namecoinnews.com

Bitcoin SV Price Prediction: Can BSV Break This Consolidation?

Bitcoin SV moves with negative momentum between the downtrend line and the support line with the current market price of $45.70. The forming candle gets tested at the trend line as the bulls try to push the price upside but are yet to close above it. In the last few...
u.today

Fundamentally Important Bitcoin Metric Reaches Record-Breaking Level

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

DOGE May Soon Break Out Despite Overall Market Negativity: Report

