Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptonewsz.com
Can Solana (SOL) Price Turn Bullish Before September End?
During this uncertain time, most cryptocurrencies observe an outflow, but Solana is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. The main reason for this popularity is the energy-efficient mining model, which attracts most crypto enthusiasts. During the Merge upgrade, many experts believed Proof of Stake-based cryptos is better than Proof of Work.
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
dailyhodl.com
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
Motley Fool
Just How Outrageous Is a $500,000 Price Target for Bitcoin?
Entrepreneur Michael Saylor says the cryptocurrency will hit $65,000 within four years. Saylor is likely biased as he and his company, MicroStrategy, have significant Bitcoin investments. Bitcoin at $500,000 implies a total market capitalization of $10.5 trillion, equivalent to the total value of the world's gold supply. You’re reading a...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?
Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
namecoinnews.com
Bitcoin SV Price Prediction: Can BSV Break This Consolidation?
Bitcoin SV moves with negative momentum between the downtrend line and the support line with the current market price of $45.70. The forming candle gets tested at the trend line as the bulls try to push the price upside but are yet to close above it. In the last few...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Sees Silver Lining for Bitcoin, Says October Historically Bullish for BTC
A popular crypto strategist says that based on historical price action, Bitcoin (BTC) could be setting up for a bullish October. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 535,900 Twitter followers that a much-needed relief rally may be in sight for BTC. “Tracking price action over the past decade,...
u.today
Fundamentally Important Bitcoin Metric Reaches Record-Breaking Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum Primed To Outperform Bitcoin, Updates Outlook on XRP and Two Additional Altcoins
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is expecting Ethereum (ETH) to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) while updating his forecast for XRP and two low-cap digital assets. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that he sees the Ethereum/Bitcoin pair (ETH/BTC) rallying from current levels. “This one should bounce...
dailyhodl.com
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
u.today
DOGE May Soon Break Out Despite Overall Market Negativity: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0