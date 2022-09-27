Read full article on original website
Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job
Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
RTE's Kathryn Thomas stuns in ballgown at swanky event
Kathryn Thomas is looking absolutely stunning tonight in a ballgown she rented from The Designer Room. The RTE presenter is MCing the Deloitte Best Managed Companies in Ireland event at the Convention Centre in Dublin. She took to Instagram to share some snaps of her gúna and we are absolutely...
Inside Graham Norton's married life with film-maker husband and private Cork wedding
Graham Norton is a much loved talk show host, author, comedian and TV star. The Cork native has an accomplished broadcasting career with BBC, between his own Friday night talk show and forming part of the judging panel for RuPaul's Drag Race UK. He also hosts his own weekend show...
See inside Lisa McHugh's glamorous country home she shares with husband Nathan and baby Milo
It's been an incredible year for country music star Lisa McHugh. The singer welcomed her first child in January 2022, a baby boy she named Milo. After three postponements, Lisa then married her long-time love Nathan in a stunning wedding ceremony over the summer. The Scotland-native has planted her roots...
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with private boyfriend
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with her private boyfriend. The actress, who plays the character of Dearbhla Dillon, is in a long-term relationships and he is definitely up to date on her latest storylines. But Maria teased that there is no romance on the...
Maia Dunphy realised the importance of reaching out for help after retreating into herself
Maia Dunphy says she realised the importance of reaching out for help after retreating into herself. The broadcaster explained that she understands that speaking about your feelings and being independent aren’t “mutually exclusive”. As an ambassador for the ‘Mind your Mates’ campaign, she opened up about how...
Anna Geary says she's living life in her dad's honour after he passed away
Anna Geary has told how she’s living her life in her late dad’s honour — and opened up about some of the lessons that she learned from him. The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach’s father, Michael, passed away in March this year after a “short, aggressive illness”.
Ryan Tubridy explains Vicky Phelan's absence on Late Late Show as Stephen Teap shares health update
Ryan Tubridy addressed Vicky Phelan's absence on the Late Late Show on Friday night as Stephen Teap gave an update on her health. Ryan explained to the audience and viewers at home that he had hoped to interview the women's health advocate on tonight's show ahead of the release of the documentary 'Vicky' in cinemas next weekend. But unfortunately she wasn't well enough to come into the studio.
Westlife star Mark Feehily's net worth and stunning Sligo mansion
Ireland isn't short of world-famous music acts, and Westlife is one of the most successful. They have sold a whopping 55m records since they were formed in 1998, and have enjoyed an amazing 13 number ones in Ireland. They also have the most singles certifications for a pop band on...
Country music singer Colm Kirwan and wife Caitriona set to get back on the road after becoming parents
Country music duo Colm and Caitriona Kirwan have had a big year, as they recently welcomed a daughter as well as releasing a single. While the couple spent most of this year preparing to become parents and making magic in the studio, they're excited to get back on the road.
Meath LGFA’s Shauna Ennis says ‘never say never’ about following teammates to the AFLW
Shauna Ennis says “never say never” about following her teammates to the AFLW. The captain explained that it’s not in her “immediate plans” as she isn’t sure if she will ever make the move. Many Irish sports stars have made the decision to move...
Thousands of runners take part in colourful London Marathon
Thousand of runners are pounding the pavements of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon.Up to 50,000 people set off on the eagerly-awaited 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.Elite athletes – including Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner – had already claimed victory in the wheelchair races on Sunday morning by the time most of those taking part began their runs in front of cheering crowds.They included charity fun runners in colourful costumes, people undertaking a personal challenge and those wanting the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London...
Davy Fitzgerald and wife Sharon O'Loughlin welcome first child together
Ireland's Fittest Family star Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sharon O'Loughlin have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Sharon gave birth to little Dáithí Óg back in May, but the couple kept the news quiet until now. Davy said the new arrival is "one of...
Rugby ace Brian O'Driscoll explains exactly how he brought home someone else’s dog from the groomers
Sporting icon and Irish rugby star Brian O'Driscoll has explained exactly how he managed to bring home the wrong dog from the groomers one day. Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last night, Brian elaborated on how he brought home the wrong mutt from the dog groomers back in September, after his wife Amy Huberman mentioned the hilarious mix up on her social media platforms.
Dublin couple have dream wedding after dating since they were 16
Nicola and James Symes, both from Swords in Dublin. The Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar. The most beautiful venue and amazing staff. I got it in Pearls and Lace in Donegal. I purchased it via a Zoom call and it was the best decision ever. The dress was beyond my wildest dreams!
Kian Egan has 'tears in my eyes' as 'mini-me' son Cobi celebrates 5th birthday
It has been an emotional week for Westlife singer Kian Egan as his youngest son Cobi turned five years old. The star, who also shares sons Koa and Zekey with wife Jodi Albert, admitted he was brought to tears as his "mini-me" son marked his fifth birthday. The youngster was...
Stefanie Preissner welcomes first child with husband Noel Byrne
Podcaster and writer Stefanie Preissner has welcomed her first child with her husband Noel Byrne. Their baby girl, who is named Aurora (Rori) was born on September 20 via emergency C-section. Stefanie has experienced five miscarriages in the last two years, and kept this pregnancy a secret out of fear...
Death Vs Debt: The hidden funeral charges in Ireland that could cost you thousands
There are only two certainties in life; death and taxes. Both of which can cost you a lot of money depending on whether you choose to pay now or later. The majority of people (68%) believe the Covid-19 pandemic has made Irish society rethink the way it deals with death, according to a survey by the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF). While one third of us are unable to estimate the average cost of a funeral in Ireland, according to An Post Insurance.
Late Late viewers praise ‘inspirational’ Stephen Teap after ‘outstanding interview’ with Ryan Tubiridy
Late Late Show viewers are praising widower and Cervical Check campaigner Stephen Teap for his “inspirational” interview with Ryan Tubirdy last night. Stephen opened up to Ryan about the devastating turn in his life following the death of his 35-year-old wife Irene to cervical cancer five years ago and how he is coping raising their two young boys, Oscar, 10 and seven-year-old Noah, as a single parent.
Fair City's Cian Howley finds out he has a secret older brother and confronts his mother
Joan tries intimidation tactics to discourage Dearbhla Dillon from going to the guards about her drugging as she sticks up for her son Cian on Fair City. She is relieved when Cian explains that the motivation behind spiking Dearbhla’s drink was to rescue her and play the hero. Pushed...
