Albany, NY

Albany police investigating homicide

Albany police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Hamilton Street in the city Friday, according to police. Police say the victim sustained fatal wounds in a shooting incident that occurred of the 400 block of Hamilton Street. The street was closed from Quail to Ontario streets while police investigated.
