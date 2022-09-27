Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Week 4 HSFB: Shen wins a thriller over Shaker, Saratoga moves to 4-1, AP gets by Troy, La Salle defeats Mohon
After not beating Shaker for 10 years, Shen now has two consecutive wins over the Blue Bison after an overtime thriller on Friday night. Saratoga Springs move to 4-1 after defeating Schenectady 27-0. A big second half from Averill Park turned a 15-8 halftime lead into a 42-8 win over Troy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany police investigating homicide
Albany police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Hamilton Street in the city Friday, according to police. Police say the victim sustained fatal wounds in a shooting incident that occurred of the 400 block of Hamilton Street. The street was closed from Quail to Ontario streets while police investigated.
Comments / 0