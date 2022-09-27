ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

How to watch Iowa State-Kansas, game preview

After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones look to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas is led by one of the most electrifying and efficient offenses in the country so far this season, sparked by the play of impressive quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels is first in the country in QBR, while Iowa State wideout Xavier Hutchinson is among the most productive players in the country at his position, as well.
AMES, IA
5 observations from a day with Baylor basketball

Scott Drew has done the impossible at Baylor since his arrival in 2003, taking over a program that was at the lowest point possible and bringing it all the way to a national championship in 2021. On Thursday, I got the opportunity to spend the day with them as they...
WACO, TX
