racer.com
Zilisch win narrows Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship at Road Atlanta
The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires title chase narrowed to 30 points on Thursday courtesy of a Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) victory. Zilisch beat teammate Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) to the checkered flag by 0.123s. Championship leader Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) finished fifth while Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) had a disastrous race and only completed five laps before a mechanical issue ended his race.
WTR still in control of Petit Le Mans in tight strategic title battle
Over the longest period of green flag running the race had seen, The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac has been in control much of the time, mostly with Pipo Derani at the wheel. Then the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing began to command the race, but The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been showing more speed as the sun headed for the horizon, and Ricky Taylor had run Alex Lynn down and taken the lead.
Rovanpera is WRC’s youngest champion after Rally New Zealand domination
Rallying’s newest Flying Finn, Kalle Rovanpera, rewrote the FIA World Rally Championship record books after sealing a historic title with victory at Rally New Zealand. At 22 years and one day old, the Toyota Gazoo Racing ace becomes the youngest driver in the history of the sport to lift the crown — sweeping aside the record previously held by Colin McRae, who won the title in 1995 aged 27 years and 89 days.
‘I’m not going to punish myself for a mistake’ - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says he isn’t going to beat himself up over his error that saw him hit the wall and eventually finish ninth in the Singapore Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was running fourth behind Carlos Sainz for much of the race but then locked up heavily into Turn 7, skidding straight into the barrier with the nose and damaging his front wing. While Hamilton only lost one position on track at the time he then had to make an extra pit stop that dropped him down to ninth, and later slid wide attacking Sebastian Vettel to lose a place to Max Verstappen.
Perez shines in Singapore but faces investigation after win
Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc to delay Max Verstappen’s title coronation in an attritional wet-weather race that featured two safety cars, three virtual cautions and six retirements. After waiting through an hour-long rain delay, Perez jumped poleman Leclerc off the line but had...
DiBenedetto declared Truck Series winner after wild overtime Talladega finish
It took a lot of last lap gumption on the Talladega Superspeedway high banks and an official “race finish review” afterward, but longtime competitor Matt DiBenedetto earned his first NASCAR national series race victory in Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Because the...
Russell takes first Runoffs win with Formula X victory
Formula X (FX) opened the second of three Hagerty Race Days at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Originally, the FX race was slated to take place late Friday. However, a delay earlier in the day — along with some harsh weather thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian — required that the event be moved to first on the schedule Saturday morning.
Vasser Sullivan Lexus and Gradient Racing claim first Petit Le Mans victories
Jack Hawksworth started the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 on the GTD PRO pole, and along with Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood, the team remained strong throughout the race to claim victory in Petit Le Mans, with some bumps along the way. The No. 62 Risi Competizione...
Petit Le Mans pre-race news and notes
Race day for Motul Petit Le Mans, the finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has dawned cool and partly cloudy, leaving nice conditions to test the setup for the end of the race in the morning warmup. There is a low chance of rain, which decreases to zero for the closing hours.
Twists and turns lead Schaafsma to HP Runoffs win
Few were surprised when defending H Production (HP) National Champion Steve Sargis earned the HP Tire Rack Pole in his Hoosier/Carbotech Triumph Spitfire at the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs, adding another notch to his Runoffs pole tally that now stands at 14. That said, he certainly turned heads when he reset the VIR Runoffs qualifying lap record by nearly one second with a time of 2m13.952s. None of this seemed to bother Chris Schaafsma, however, and he wasn’t shy to challenge Sargis once the race began, ultimately claiming his first SCCA National Championship title in a roller coaster of a race.
Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain
The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race. While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.
Herb repeats in rain for Runoffs GT-1 win
Big, heavy, loud, fast and with lots of horsepower, GT-1 (GT1) cars made their way out on a wet track late Friday morning for their Hagerty Race Days event at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Tire Rack Pole Award winner...
Elliott not holding back on Next Gen safety issues
Chase Elliott was as frustrated and forthcoming with his thoughts as ever over the safety of the Next Gen car on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. During his 15-minute media availability, Elliott addressed multiple questions about the car. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman is not competing this weekend because of concussion-like symptoms, and drivers have been outspoken all year about the state of the car and how hard the hits feel.
Evans leads WRC Rally New Zealand after Tanak lands penalty
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans will start Saturday’s second leg of WRC Rally New Zealand holding a narrow advantage after Friday’s end-of-day leader Ott Tanak landed a 5-second penalty that pushes him down to second, 4.8s behind the Welshman. Tanak had battled through torrential downpours to lead in his...
Volt Racing on the rise to IMSA GTD in 2023 after MPC triumph
After winning the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship on Saturday, Alan Brynjolfsson wasted little time in announcing his future endeavors. With the No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 atop the standings, Brynjolfsson unveiled the team’s next program to be a GT Daytona entry. “Well, I made a...
Russell to start from pit lane after power unit change
George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a new power unit under parc ferme conditions overnight. The Mercedes driver qualified 11th on Saturday after struggling in greasy conditions, and despite Singapore traditionally being a track that is difficult to overtake, his team has decided to take a full new power unit.
W Series chasing funds to finish 2022 season in Americas
The W Series is trying to find the funds to complete its 2022 season in the United States and Mexico after a major investment agreement fell through. Contracts were signed on a significant partnership but payments didn’t follow, leading to CEO Catherine Bond Muir spending time in San Francisco trying to rescue the deal. With that funding not coming through, the series is facing an uncertain future, and a decision will be made after this weekend’s round in Singapore — where Jamie Chadwick can win the title — on whether the championship continues.
MSR crowned champions at Petit Le Mans after dramatic WTR retirement
With tensions high on their respective pitboxes, Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing battled down to the wire to determine the winner of Motul Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title. It came down to a broken WTR Acura and a season full of ups and downs bookended by victories for new champions Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Meyer Shank Racing.
Perez explains reasons behind safety car investigation
Sergio Perez says he was unable to keep up with the safety car when dropping more than 10 car lengths back, leaving his Singapore Grand Prix victory in jeopardy. The Mexican is accused of dropping too far behind the safety car, with the stewards noting the incident during the race and then deciding to conduct an investigation afterwards. Following his meeting with the stewards, Perez says he made the error due to being unable to keep up with the safety car in certain areas of the track.
Kotyk dominates FF for his fourth Runoffs title
On a damp and chilly Tire Rack Pole — on the first of three Hagerty Race Days at the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs — sat defending Formula F (FF) champ Jonathan Kotyk from Atlantic Beach, FL, driving his Mygale SJ14 Honda. The conditions mattered little to Kotyk, though, as he put on a dominating performance on his way to this fourth FF SCCA National Championship title.
