Lewis Hamilton says he isn’t going to beat himself up over his error that saw him hit the wall and eventually finish ninth in the Singapore Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was running fourth behind Carlos Sainz for much of the race but then locked up heavily into Turn 7, skidding straight into the barrier with the nose and damaging his front wing. While Hamilton only lost one position on track at the time he then had to make an extra pit stop that dropped him down to ninth, and later slid wide attacking Sebastian Vettel to lose a place to Max Verstappen.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO