ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zqm5F_0iCD8xRM00
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best pancakes in all of Nebraska can be found at Jimmy's Egg. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Omaha. Eat This Not That recommended first timers try the healthy, blueberry streusel flaxseed pancakes. These one-of-a-kind flapjacks are not only topped with delicious blueberries and unforgettable streusel, but they are also stuffed with blueberries.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state :

"For a healthier but still delicious pancake stack, get the blueberry streusel multigrain flaxseed pancakes from Jimmy's Egg. The pancakes are topped stuffed with blueberries and sweet streusel."

Comments / 2

Related
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: The Churro Spot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here at KMTV, we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This week's Cheap Eats highlights a new Mexican restaurant here in the metro. The Churro Spot opened its doors this year, but the owner has been selling his fried doughy dessert for years. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked out his sweet treats and more in this week's Cheap Eats.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business

PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pancakes#Cooking#Fruit#Food Drink#Jimmy S Egg
KOEL 950 AM

Guy Fieri Is Bringing Flavortown To Iowa

The mayor of Flavortown is expanding his empire! There is news of a Guy Fieri restaurant opening up in the Hawkeye State. News came out earlier this week about a popular food franchise making its way to Iowa. Guy Fieri has become one of the most popular and recognizable fixtures in the food industry.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
agupdate.com

Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home

Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
SCHUYLER, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
WOWT

Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
visitomaha.com

Halloween Fun for the Family in Omaha

In between sipping pumpkin spice lattes and finding the perfect pumpkin comes the adventures of the season. In Omaha, the fun revs up in October with spooky-fun events the entire family will love so much they become annual traditions. Here’s the ultimate list of Halloween events everyone will love in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?

My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
OMAHA, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
1K+
Followers
327
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy