This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Nebraska

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best pancakes in all of Nebraska can be found at Jimmy's Egg. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Omaha. Eat This Not That recommended first timers try the healthy, blueberry streusel flaxseed pancakes. These one-of-a-kind flapjacks are not only topped with delicious blueberries and unforgettable streusel, but they are also stuffed with blueberries.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state :

"For a healthier but still delicious pancake stack, get the blueberry streusel multigrain flaxseed pancakes from Jimmy's Egg. The pancakes are topped stuffed with blueberries and sweet streusel."