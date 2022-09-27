ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah star tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the season

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFHl3_0iCD8iRh00

The USC Trojans still face an uphill battle when they play Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 15, but one key piece for the Utes will be missing.

Brant Kuithe is out for the season with an injury suffered early in the Utes’ game against Arizona State on Saturday.

In 51 games at Utah, Brant Kuithe was a matchup nightmare for Pac-12 opponents. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound senior from Katy, Texas, has 148 receptions for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also rushed 17 times for 162 yards and four TDs during his career.

A three-time All-Pac-12 performer, Kuithe earned second-team all-conference honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021. His 148 catches are the most by a Utah tight end since at least 1996. He ranks eighth all-time in Utah Utes receptions.

It’s safe to say having Brant Kuithe out for the season is a huge blow to Cameron Rising and the Utes’ offense for 2022.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham called loss of Brant Kuithe for season a “big downer.”

“[It’s] is a tough blow for us on offense, he’s a great leader, great teammate, and great person,” Whittingham said.

The Utes two tight end combo was the best in the Pac-12 and separated them amongst others in the conference with TE depth. Dalton Kincaid who was along side Kuithe has 16 receptions for 240 yards and four TDs this season.

This season, Kuithe leads the team in catches through September (19) and is No. 2 in receiving yards (206). He has scored three touchdowns.

Because Kuithe’s injury happened in the fourth game, he could return for another season.

Whittingham told reporters the injury is “a big blow for our offense.” Kuithe qualifies for a redshirt season and could return to the team in 2023.

The No. 12 Utes (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) host Oregon State on Saturday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blocku.com

Goodbye and Go Utes

It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty

Football is a physical, high-contact sport where it’s easy for tempers to flare and emotions to fly. As a result, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties happen pretty frequently as players taunt each other, celebrate too hard, or get a little physical after the whistle. But one BYU Cougars player got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a pretty unique reason during Thursday night’s game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
draperjournal.com

Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
DRAPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Utes#American Football#College Football#Usc#Arizona State#Pac 12
dailyutahchronicle.com

Lien: While Rent Increases, Our Morals Decrease

I recently received an email saying my rent will go up this month, which I expected — but I didn’t expect a $300 increase. My living space is clearly low-income housing: there’s water damage in my bathroom, and no matter how much we spray, there’s always bugs. But it’s been my home for the past year, and while the rising cost stresses me out, the notion of searching for a new place is terrifying.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gastronomicslc.com

Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?

O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy