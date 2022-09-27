ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRx9g_0iCD8OzH00

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iCD8OzH00
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pa. officials remind residents importance of life insurance

(WHTM) — State officials are reminding people about the importance of life insurance. They say it provided financial protection to your family members. The money can go towards funeral arrangements, college tuition, weddings, and daily activities. “Speaking from personal experience the death of a family member can present some difficult and unexpected challenges that can […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens

Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Marion, MA
City
Swansea, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WBRE

Fall weather means apples, cider at Brace’s Orchard

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Long before we had pumpkin spice everything for Fall, there was Apple Cider. There’s plenty of cider and apples to be found in Northeast Pennsylvania as the temperatures start to cool. “We originated in 1828, so in six years we’ll be 200 years old,” said Paul Brace, owner of Brace’s […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Caregivers honored among nationwide staff shortages

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially for health care workers, who often put their own well-being aside to provide care to others. The struggle has certainly been real for the health care industry, and in particular for long-term care. Eyewitness News checked out a local facility that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. “I’ve never gotten on a plane before I […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey.  The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.     Eleven percent of voters answered they […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBRE

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mastriano planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of midterms

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign announced on Wednesday that it’s planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of Election Day in November. “We have a natural aversion to the idea of fasting, since it involves saying ‘no’ to something fleshly we enjoy, such as food. However, we hope you consider something in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz virtually tied in Pennsylvania Senate Race poll

(WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows a virtual tie in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Snead visits Health Center to see Gov. Wolf’s Medicaid expansion

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Meg Snead was in Scranton, Thursday, September 29. Secretary Meg Snead stopped by the Scranton Primary Health Center to highlight Governor Wolf’s decision to opt into the federal Medicaid expansion. The expanded access to Medicaid services allows newly-eligible enrollees to gain […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy