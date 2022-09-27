ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBgDj_0iCD7mRK00

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iCD7mRK00
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Southern Pine Electric crew heads to Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi power companies are helping to restore power in Florida after Hurricane Ian. A crew of 22 workers from Southern Pine Electric is on their way to Wauchula, Florida. They will be working with up to 500 power companies from across the country to help repair damaged power systems. Southern Pine […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Health
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Marion, MA
Health
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Swansea, MA
City
Marion, CT
City
Falmouth, MA
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Glastonbury, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Falmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Dixie Electric line workers head to Florida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Line workers with the Dixie Electric Power Association set out for Florida on Thursday, September 29. Construction Supervisor Tommy Ulmer and 18 line workers are heading to Peace River Electric Power in Wauchula, Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian struck their service area. The Florida power company reported more than […]
WAUCHULA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

How to prevent termites before they cause damage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are offering tips to prevent termites around your home this year as they are the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi. Blake Layton, an entomologist with the Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it is hard to pin […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy