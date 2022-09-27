Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department's appeal of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the DOJ...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump deposition in Carroll defamation lawsuit set for October 19 as fate of case remains in limbo
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19. The timing was revealed in a new court filing Friday as lawyers for Trump and E. Jean Carroll spar over whether the depositions should proceed after a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor's wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of making unwanted sexual advances toward...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden reestablishes arts committee that was dissolved over Trump's handling of Charlottesville
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Friday that includes a provision reestablishing the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel that was dissolved in 2017 when the committee's members resigned over then-President Donald Trump's handling of a deadly White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. "The...
News Channel Nebraska
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
News Channel Nebraska
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer
Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Business Insider
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
Since last year, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has spent over $120,000 on security protection, according to data examined by The New York Times.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
News Channel Nebraska
US imposing 'swift and severe costs' on Russia following Putin's Ukraine annexation
The US is imposing what it describes as "swift and severe costs" on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia's economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as "sham referenda." Putin signed documents...
News Channel Nebraska
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
News Channel Nebraska
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN. "[O]verflights can be an effective means of...
News Channel Nebraska
White House analysis finds Biden plan to cancel some student loan debt costs $379 billion
President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate. The administration analysis of the overall cost roughly...
News Channel Nebraska
Anti-Asian hate crimes are scaring Chinese travelers away from the US
Cannon Yu lives in Shantou, Guangdong province. In the past, her sales job at a packaged-foods company took her to business conferences all over the world. But she hasn't left China since early 2020 and is taking her sales calls online instead of in person in Thailand, Germany, Morocco and elsewhere.
Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week. Scattered anti-government protests appeared to break out in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns, social media reports showed on Sunday, even as the government has moved to block, partly or entirely, internet connectivity in Iran. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions.
