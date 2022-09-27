ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberta Kaplan
Person
Donald Trump
News Channel Nebraska

Biden reestablishes arts committee that was dissolved over Trump's handling of Charlottesville

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Friday that includes a provision reestablishing the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel that was dissolved in 2017 when the committee's members resigned over then-President Donald Trump's handling of a deadly White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. "The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
News Channel Nebraska

'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court

Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer

Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Doj#Washington Dc#The Justice Department#The Second Circuit#The District Court
News Channel Nebraska

Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'

President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
POTUS
News Channel Nebraska

Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

US imposing 'swift and severe costs' on Russia following Putin's Ukraine annexation

The US is imposing what it describes as "swift and severe costs" on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia's economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as "sham referenda." Putin signed documents...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News Channel Nebraska

US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government

A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Channel Nebraska

FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN. "[O]verflights can be an effective means of...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Anti-Asian hate crimes are scaring Chinese travelers away from the US

Cannon Yu lives in Shantou, Guangdong province. In the past, her sales job at a packaged-foods company took her to business conferences all over the world. But she hasn't left China since early 2020 and is taking her sales calls online instead of in person in Thailand, Germany, Morocco and elsewhere.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week. Scattered anti-government protests appeared to break out in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns, social media reports showed on Sunday, even as the government has moved to block, partly or entirely, internet connectivity in Iran. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy