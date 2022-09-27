ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada proposes financial plan for more EV battery plants

Canada’s federal government is trying to convince Canadian pensions to finance construction of a dozen EV battery plants in the country. The financial plan aims to build electric vehicle battery production facilities as Canada seeks to become a “supplier of choice” for EV automakers. François-Philippe Champagne– CDN’s...
EPA to spend another $1 billion on electric buses

The EPA’s “Clean Bus Program” will be spending $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year to help schools buy electric buses and other cleaner alternatives. The EPA is one of numerous agencies working on upgrading American public vehicle fleets. Their “Clean Bus Program” is targeted explicitly at replacing gas and diesel buses with clean alternatives. Applicants can choose from electric, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) bus funding, but the most money is given to applicants looking to use electric buses.
South African firm buys 307 Tesla Powerwall batteries to help with load shedding

South African retail firm TFG has bought 307 Tesla Powerwall battery storage units to support operations while state-owned power utility Eskom continues load shedding practices. Load shedding is the practice of switching off parts of the electric grid when there is insufficient capacity. TFG, which owns well-known retail stores in...
