The EPA’s “Clean Bus Program” will be spending $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year to help schools buy electric buses and other cleaner alternatives. The EPA is one of numerous agencies working on upgrading American public vehicle fleets. Their “Clean Bus Program” is targeted explicitly at replacing gas and diesel buses with clean alternatives. Applicants can choose from electric, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) bus funding, but the most money is given to applicants looking to use electric buses.

