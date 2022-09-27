ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherri Shepherd Gets A Taste of DC with KitchenCray!

By BreAnna Holmes
Majic 102.3/92.7
 5 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is going strong with her new daytime talkshow Sherri which premiered on FOX on September 12, 2022! She made a visit to the DMV and joined Good Day D.C. as a special guest host to promote her new show! While on the show she tried some chicken and mumbo sauce made by Chef JR Robinson from KitchenCray , to give her a taste of D.C. Her reaction to the food is hilarious and if you’ve had any dish from KitchenCray then you already know! Watch her recap her time in D.C. in the video below…

Sherri partnered with Hertz to make the move to New York to begin her new journey of hosting her very own show! From the photos, we can tell she definitely had a great time doing it!

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

After raving reviews guest hosting for Wendy Williams while she recovered from health complications , the show slot was officially handed over to Sherri! Wendy Williams has decided to take her talents to podcasting with ‘The Wendy Experience’. She promises this return will be worth the wait!

Congrats again to Sherri Shepherd! Be sure to support her by tuning in weekdays on FOX5 at 12pm ! Get your tickets to see her live in New York here .

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real Sound of the DMV

