Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date
Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Lubbock Man Shares Memories Of The Area Impacted By Hurricane Ian
You'll have to forgive me for being a little distracted this week. As the rest of the nation watched in shock at the devastation in Southwest Florida as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, many folks worried about family and friends from afar. Count me as one of those people with loved ones who were directly in harms way.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every Food Booth’s Signature Food at the South Plains Fair
There are a couple days left of the South Plains Fair and tons of food options to choose from. The food booths at the fair are usually non-profit organizations, churches, or schools that are raising money to help their cause. Everyone has a food that they have to get while...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
It’s Finally Fall! Check Out 16 Great Places to Grab a Bowl of Soup in Lubbock
It was an incredibly hot summer in Lubbock and soup was probably the last thing on your mind. Lucky for us, it's fall now and things are going to start cooling off. Sweater weather is coming, folks, and that means soup and chili are going to start sounding pretty amazing.
Lubbock Halloween Events for the Whole Family to Enjoy
Are you looking for some fun things to do with the kids during the month of October? Here's a list of some of the fun so you don't miss out on it. The events are listed in the order they happen. Lubbock Halloween Events For The Whole Family to Enjoy.
Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is
If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0