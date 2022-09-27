Read full article on original website
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
3 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Mowing The Lawn
Mowing the lawn is a nostalgic favorite for some and a dreaded necessity for others. But no matter how you look at it, everyone makes a few mowing mistakes.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
This $6 Trap With Over 26,000 Reviews ‘Works Like a Charm’ for Getting Rid of Gnats, Fruit Flies, & Mosquitos
If there’s one thing we absolutely hate, it’s fruit flies. Fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos: you name it, and we hate it. They always seem to multiply like crazy, and then one or two becomes a swarm. They’re a nuisance, to put it lightly, and we’ve tried everything. Trust us; we’ve done the plant mixtures Instagram influencers recommended to protect our plants and the apple cider vinegar and soap concoction everyone uses. While they work short-term, it’s not a solution we want to do all the time. Thanks to Amazon, we found a secret must-have for fighting this problem, and it’s nearly...
Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.
How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard
If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
Best concrete planter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Planters are containers designed to hold living plants you can place wherever you want, indoors or out. Concrete is affordable, durable and versatile. Planters made from concrete are low maintenance, keep outdoor plants warmer during cold weather and create a strong barrier against leakage.
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Four Simple Ways To Teach Your Kids Gratitude This Season
What are you thankful for? It is the question that is posed every Thanksgiving as we reflect upon our good fortunes and give thanks with family and friends. However, the more important question we should be asking ourselves is if our kids actually understand what gratitude is and how to express it?
Lubbock Halloween Events for the Whole Family to Enjoy
Are you looking for some fun things to do with the kids during the month of October? Here's a list of some of the fun so you don't miss out on it. The events are listed in the order they happen. Lubbock Halloween Events For The Whole Family to Enjoy.
For a healthier environment, plant a native garden — no matter how big, says the famed entomologist Doug Tallamy
Nature's not optional, and gardening isn't just for tree huggers. "It's not because we like nature. It's because we need it," Doug Tallamy says.
