A terminally ill firefighter was given a touching and emotional farewell by his colleagues and friends. His colleagues at the Itasca Fire Protection District of Illinois made sure that he received a hero's salute as he was transported from the hospital to his home where he can spend his final days among family and friends. Itasca Fire Chief Jack Schneidwind said, "There's nothing sadder than obviously losing somebody, especially somebody young, so vibrant as Frank." Jack informed the hospital that the department would like to transport Nunez in one of the ambulances he used to drive while working. He added, "So to have us have the honor of bringing him home in this — and that's what is for us and the people volunteering — it's an absolute honor to take him on this ride. But it certainly is heart-wrenching," reports PEOPLE.

ITASCA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO