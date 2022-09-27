Read full article on original website
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
napervillemagazine.com
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
howafrica.com
Meet Father and Daughter Duo, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Upworthy
Firefighter with terminal cancer honored with final ride in ambulance he used to transport patients
A terminally ill firefighter was given a touching and emotional farewell by his colleagues and friends. His colleagues at the Itasca Fire Protection District of Illinois made sure that he received a hero's salute as he was transported from the hospital to his home where he can spend his final days among family and friends. Itasca Fire Chief Jack Schneidwind said, "There's nothing sadder than obviously losing somebody, especially somebody young, so vibrant as Frank." Jack informed the hospital that the department would like to transport Nunez in one of the ambulances he used to drive while working. He added, "So to have us have the honor of bringing him home in this — and that's what is for us and the people volunteering — it's an absolute honor to take him on this ride. But it certainly is heart-wrenching," reports PEOPLE.
Where Can I Find Some Homeless Encampments in Chicago?
I am looking for current homeless encampments in the city for the purpose of delivering food (and warm clothing) this weekend during the day. I have volunteered with area nonprofits and shelters providing hot meal services and clothing drives in the past. Within the last year, some services have been eliminated.
thelansingjournal.com
Dozens gather for student-led prayer at the TF South flagpole
LANSING, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – Roughly 40 people gathered around the flagpole at TF South on Wednesday morning to pray, sing, and listen to senior Christian Williams-Clark’s short message. “See You at the Pole” is a nation-wide event where students gather before school to pray for their...
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
mhsnews.net
‘Why would I be proud of something that makes me different?’
The first time I figured out my culture wasn’t being represented was around fifth grade. One of my cousins told me that for Hispanic Heritage Month, his school did all these different things to celebrate. I asked, “You do this every year?” It felt like other people got to celebrate and observe it, and I haven’t even heard anyone mention it.
Itasca firefighter with terminal cancer escorted on final ride home from hospital by fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, a suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
hometownnewsnow.com
Second Person Tied to Sports Car Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - Another person was charged with the high-speed chase of a sports car in La Porte last week. Patricia Hollowell is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Fraud and Level 6 Felony Forgery. According to court documents, the 52-year-old Indianapolis woman showed up...
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
22 WSBT
Fire destroys LaPorte County home
A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
