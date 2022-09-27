Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: Who’s not working in the US and why?
Officials with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis say the United States has record numbers of open jobs this year, with up to two openings for every unemployed person. But those counts of the unemployed mask a complicated picture about work in the U.S. The “unemployed” only includes nonworking people who are actively seeking jobs. There are also millions of other Americans who aren’t seeking work but say they’d like to have a job. And both groups are massively outnumbered by nonworking Americans who say they don’t want to work for reasons such as school, health, or taking care of a family.
newsfromthestates.com
What is net metering worth in New Hampshire?
The study was tasked with figuring out how much money distributed generation such as rooftop solar saves and calculating how crediting generators through net metering impacts people’s bills. (Getty Images) Net metering is one of New Hampshire’s few policies encouraging more renewable energy by paying homeowners and businesses who...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Xcel Energy's coal-fired Comanche Generating Station, shown here on Jan. 19, 2019, is located in Pueblo and is the largest power plant in the state. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of...
thriftyminnesota.com
Lunds & Byerlys Highland Park Moving Sale!
The new Lunds & Byerlys Highland Bridge store opened in the Highland Bridge development in St. Paul Thursday and that means there is a lot of inventory in the old store that they’re looking to move out – which means a good deal for us!. Now that the...
trfradio.com
Minnesota Department of Labor Expected To Announce Hero Pay Information Next Week
Information on frontline worker “hero pay” in Minnesota, including a payment amount, is expected soon. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor, the agency expects “to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline” sometime next week. The state...
newsfromthestates.com
Untreated mental illnesses cost state $4.2B annually, report says
A commission says that behavioral health spending needs to increase by 60% over the next four years to begin treating Hoosiers with mental illnesses. (Getty Images) The infrastructure of Indiana’s behavioral health treatment system is underfunded and in need of reform, even as one in five Hoosiers live with a mental illness each year, a new report says.
newsfromthestates.com
State task force seeks balance, “do no harm” in boosting affordable housing supply
Habitat for Humanity of Indiana State Director Gina Leckron testifies before the Housing Task Force on Sept. 29, 2022 (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana housing providers, financers and consumer advocates on Thursday outlined the scope of the state’s affordable housing shortage and proposed solutions to specific challenges. But they...
newsfromthestates.com
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
newsfromthestates.com
New survey finds older voters favor Republicans for Senate, governor
Voters 50 and older are leaning toward Republicans running in the Wisconsin races for the U.S. Senate and for governor in November, even as some of their top policy priorities would appear to favor the Democrats, according to a survey released Thursday. The survey, commissioned by AARP, found that 50%...
newsfromthestates.com
Landowners, environmental groups ask for more ‘proactive’ state regulation
LINCOLN — One after another, landowners and representatives of environmental groups lined up Thursday night to urge state regulators to get tougher on large cattle feedlots and chicken and hog barns. During a public hearing held by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, there were calls for more...
Data shows St. Paul's basic income program helped women, people of color afford basic necessities
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Data from St. Paul's guaranteed income program shows that funds were mostly spent on on basic necessities, and those who benefitted the most were women and people of color.The program, which started in November 2020, provided 150 families enrolled in the city's college savings initiative with $500 a month in unconditional payments for an 18-month period. The dashboard indicates that roughly 55% of the money was spent at discount superstores on items like food, clothes, household goods, and hygiene products. An additional 28% was spent at grocery stores, 5% was spent on transportation, and 4% went to housing...
willmarradio.com
Walz responds to "Feeding Our Future" criticism
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is responding after calls from Republicans for an investigation into his administration’s handling of the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud scheme. The governor initially said a judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Walz said on Wednesday, “I’m not going to split hairs on the judge with this, the fact of the matters is, I didn’t want the suspects to get the money, but we followed the rules, we tried to do (what) is best on this.” So far at least 49 people have been charged in the meal program scandal.
Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
kfgo.com
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota
This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday. Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
