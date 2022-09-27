ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Students at Stratford University campuses in Virginia are concerned about the costs and challenges if they lose their credits as the institution is set to close on Friday. (Getty Images / ferrantraite) Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy