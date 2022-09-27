A New York vendor will receive almost $1.5 million to award Empowering Parents education grants in Idaho. (Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images) Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 29, 2022. In just three weeks, more than 18,000 Idahoans have applied for a piece of the state’s Empowering Parents education grants program.

