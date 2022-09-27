Read full article on original website
Elected officials, gun crime activists call on voters to elect gun reform candidates
CHESTER, Pa. – In a Pennsylvania city once ranked among the most violent in the nation, Democratically elected officials and gun-crime activists gathered Tuesday to call on voters to “vote like their lives depend on it” to elect candidates who support gun reform and anti-violence initiatives. Delaware...
Some ballot questions could draw blank stares
Brittney Culbreath watches after depositing a printed ballot into a machine. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Along with electing candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
Final deadline looming for applications for immigrant workers fund
Nearly 17,000 applications to the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund are still pending, and people have until Sept. 30 to submit necessary documents. (Danielle Richards for New Jersey Monitor) Three days before the state shuts down its program aimed at helping residents excluded from pandemic-era benefits, state officials say roughly 17,000...
Disability rights advocates: Sununu mischaracterized special education rights in private schools
Gov. Chris Sununu reaches for host Scott Spradling's questions during a conversation about education freedom accounts and special education during a campaign event this month. (Screenshot) During a recent campaign event, Gov. Chris Sununu said students with disabilities will not lose their right to special education services if their parents...
Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks emergency department visits for tick bites by region. The Northeast leads the way with 104 per 100,000 emergency department visits. (Screenshot from cdc.gov) A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the...
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
Assembly panel to hear fix to child tax credit bill
The bill offers New Jersey residents a per-child refundable income tax credit of up to $500. (NJ Governor's Office) New Jersey lawmakers are moving to correct an error that would have delayed the implementation of a state-level child tax credit by one year. In June, the Legislature passed — and...
More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Students at more than 90 Virginia schools...
Student walkouts to protest new transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• Students across Virginia are planning to walk out of class today to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.—WUSA9, Washington Post. • Surveillance video from a Republican fundraiser doesn’t show a clear view of the altercation that led Del. Marie March to pursue an...
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
Contamination and counting
Welcome to Monday! It’s the greenest day of the week and we’re going to spend it talking about the environment, a happy coincidence I will totally chalk up to my own planning skills. (I had nothing to do with it.) Onward!. The Big Takeaway. Let’s start our week...
Cannabis workplace guidance creates more confusion
Attorneys say new workplace guidance from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has left employers confused on how to handle impairment on the job. (Amanda Brown for the New Jersey Monitor) The workplace guidelines released by the state agency overseeing cannabis has employers dazed and confused over what they can do to...
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government who live in the Treasure Valley got together in August to discuss Idaho politics. Shown are, from left: Cindy Wilson, Kathy Sasser, Margaret Kinzel and Rebecca Bratsman. The group has members in all regions of the state. (Courtesy of MWEG)
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
State Rep. Roger Montoya and his campaign manager Isaac Casados look over part of the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire in June. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the...
Shelby County Commission funds midwife program
The Vasco A. Smith Jr. Administration Building, where Shelby County Commissioners meet downtown Memphis. (© Karen Pulfer Focht) The Shelby County Commission is taking steps to improve maternal mortality rates following Tennessee’s abortion ban — a move that is likely to increase the number of births in the state.
What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage
Federal lawmakers could also force Nevada’s minimum wage higher, if they were to raise the federal minimum wage to more than $12 per hour. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees...
Texas AG’s office sends mixed signals about whether it can fine nonprofits that pay for out-of-state abortions
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center right, walking from the U.S. Supreme Court to a press conference in April. (Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge heard arguments...
Opponents complain Georgia Power’s planned rate hike will squeeze household budgets
Georgia Power's rate case calls for 12% increases in electricity rates over the next two years, but the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle and reimbursement for fuel costs could add to the burden on ratepayers. The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to vote on the 2022 rate case by Dec. 20 John McCosh/ Georgia Recorder.
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she won’t prosecute victims of rape, incest who get abortions
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement Tuesday that she does not plan to prosecute women who seek an abortion in cases of rape or incest and will seek the court’s guidance if they are asked to prosecute such a case. The statement from the county attorney...
