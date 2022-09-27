ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Some ballot questions could draw blank stares

Brittney Culbreath watches after depositing a printed ballot into a machine. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Along with electing candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Final deadline looming for applications for immigrant workers fund

Nearly 17,000 applications to the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund are still pending, and people have until Sept. 30 to submit necessary documents. (Danielle Richards for New Jersey Monitor) Three days before the state shuts down its program aimed at helping residents excluded from pandemic-era benefits, state officials say roughly 17,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Nonprofits#The Forms#Election State#Board Of Elections#The Green Party#Appeals Court#Americans
newsfromthestates.com

Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks emergency department visits for tick bites by region. The Northeast leads the way with 104 per 100,000 emergency department visits. (Screenshot from cdc.gov) A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls

Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Assembly panel to hear fix to child tax credit bill

The bill offers New Jersey residents a per-child refundable income tax credit of up to $500. (NJ Governor's Office) New Jersey lawmakers are moving to correct an error that would have delayed the implementation of a state-level child tax credit by one year. In June, the Legislature passed — and...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
newsfromthestates.com

More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines

• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Students at more than 90 Virginia schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Student walkouts to protest new transgender policies and more Va. headlines

• Students across Virginia are planning to walk out of class today to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.—WUSA9, Washington Post. • Surveillance video from a Republican fundraiser doesn’t show a clear view of the altercation that led Del. Marie March to pursue an...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Contamination and counting

Welcome to Monday! It’s the greenest day of the week and we’re going to spend it talking about the environment, a happy coincidence I will totally chalk up to my own planning skills. (I had nothing to do with it.) Onward!. The Big Takeaway. Let’s start our week...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Cannabis workplace guidance creates more confusion

Attorneys say new workplace guidance from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has left employers confused on how to handle impairment on the job. (Amanda Brown for the New Jersey Monitor) The workplace guidelines released by the state agency overseeing cannabis has employers dazed and confused over what they can do to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Shelby County Commission funds midwife program

The Vasco A. Smith Jr. Administration Building, where Shelby County Commissioners meet downtown Memphis. (© Karen Pulfer Focht) The Shelby County Commission is taking steps to improve maternal mortality rates following Tennessee’s abortion ban — a move that is likely to increase the number of births in the state.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
newsfromthestates.com

What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage

Federal lawmakers could also force Nevada’s minimum wage higher, if they were to raise the federal minimum wage to more than $12 per hour. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy