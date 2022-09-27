Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Judicial discipline committee advances two reform bills to full Colorado Legislature
In its final meeting, Colorado’s Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline on Friday advanced two pieces of legislation to next year’s full General Assembly, but it held a third piece for additional work and review. The two measures that the committee unanimously approved after amendments will originate in...
newsfromthestates.com
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Xcel Energy's coal-fired Comanche Generating Station, shown here on Jan. 19, 2019, is located in Pueblo and is the largest power plant in the state. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of...
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: Idaho picks a fledgling firm to ship $50 million of education grants to parents
A New York vendor will receive almost $1.5 million to award Empowering Parents education grants in Idaho. (Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images) Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 29, 2022. In just three weeks, more than 18,000 Idahoans have applied for a piece of the state’s Empowering Parents education grants program.
newsfromthestates.com
Parental rights fight in Kansas schools spawns book bans, scrutiny of LGBTQ students
TOPEKA — Lawmakers say remnants of a proposed parents’ bill of rights are impacting school districts, referencing several schools’ transgender student policies and recent attempts to remove books from curriculum. Critics of the parents’ bill of rights say the proposal is unnecessarily restrictive. Under the bill,...
newsfromthestates.com
Rep. Clay Higgins proposes tax breaks to keep insurance companies in Louisiana
With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous tax breaks to insurance companies as a means of enticing them to remain in the state. (Getty Images) With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous...
newsfromthestates.com
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government
State agency leaders are asking lawmakers for at least $500 million to bump pay for their employees — either in across-the-board, inflation-based increases or targeted raises to even out pay disparities among employees and keep them from leaving. (Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
newsfromthestates.com
Untreated mental illnesses cost state $4.2B annually, report says
A commission says that behavioral health spending needs to increase by 60% over the next four years to begin treating Hoosiers with mental illnesses. (Getty Images) The infrastructure of Indiana’s behavioral health treatment system is underfunded and in need of reform, even as one in five Hoosiers live with a mental illness each year, a new report says.
newsfromthestates.com
Health Policy Institute of Ohio argues cash bail bad for community health
Researchers with the Health Policy Institute of Ohio are raising concerns about the health impacts of cash bail. This November voters will decide on a measure that could place greater emphasis on the practice. Issue 1 would direct judges in Ohio to weigh public safety when setting the dollar amount...
newsfromthestates.com
Audit raises concerns about how FWP manages vehicles, aircraft
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Glasgow, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A legislative audit report found that Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks division may not be setting aside enough money for its aircraft, and that it may not be approving fleet vehicle purchases properly.
newsfromthestates.com
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible...
newsfromthestates.com
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects.
newsfromthestates.com
Book ban efforts in Colorado see little success amid national uptick
While efforts to ban books in certain genres have increased across the country as of late, Colorado has also seen a few book-ban efforts — but not nearly as many as the rest of the U.S. Nicolle Davies, assistant commissioner of the Colorado State Library, noted that Colorado is...
newsfromthestates.com
Texas can withhold list of people it thinks are noncitizens and can’t vote, appeals court rules
Hundreds of people joined a voting rights rally on May 8, 2021, to speak out against restrictive voting bills at the Texas Capitol in Austin. (Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas...
newsfromthestates.com
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her plan would...
newsfromthestates.com
Race for Yukon-Kuskokwim House seat pits youth against experience
Salmon hang to dry on a rack at the edge of the Kuskokwim River on May 31, 2017. Both candidates in the race to represent House District 38 have identified as their top priority the need to address the crisis created by faltering salmon runs in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. (Photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
newsfromthestates.com
New survey finds older voters favor Republicans for Senate, governor
Voters 50 and older are leaning toward Republicans running in the Wisconsin races for the U.S. Senate and for governor in November, even as some of their top policy priorities would appear to favor the Democrats, according to a survey released Thursday. The survey, commissioned by AARP, found that 50%...
newsfromthestates.com
Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
A "vote here" sign outside of Washington High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020. Grants that helped communities administer the 2020 presidential election are now being targeted in ballot questions this November. (Isiah Holmes | Wisconsin Examiner) Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the...
newsfromthestates.com
What is net metering worth in New Hampshire?
The study was tasked with figuring out how much money distributed generation such as rooftop solar saves and calculating how crediting generators through net metering impacts people’s bills. (Getty Images) Net metering is one of New Hampshire’s few policies encouraging more renewable energy by paying homeowners and businesses who...
newsfromthestates.com
Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol
John Norwood (left) is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (right) in this year's election. (Photos provided by the Naig and Norwood campaigns) The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat...
