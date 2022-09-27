ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

newsfromthestates.com

Rep. Clay Higgins proposes tax breaks to keep insurance companies in Louisiana

With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous tax breaks to insurance companies as a means of enticing them to remain in the state. (Getty Images) With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Untreated mental illnesses cost state $4.2B annually, report says

A commission says that behavioral health spending needs to increase by 60% over the next four years to begin treating Hoosiers with mental illnesses. (Getty Images) The infrastructure of Indiana’s behavioral health treatment system is underfunded and in need of reform, even as one in five Hoosiers live with a mental illness each year, a new report says.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Health Policy Institute of Ohio argues cash bail bad for community health

Researchers with the Health Policy Institute of Ohio are raising concerns about the health impacts of cash bail. This November voters will decide on a measure that could place greater emphasis on the practice. Issue 1 would direct judges in Ohio to weigh public safety when setting the dollar amount...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Audit raises concerns about how FWP manages vehicles, aircraft

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Glasgow, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A legislative audit report found that Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks division may not be setting aside enough money for its aircraft, and that it may not be approving fleet vehicle purchases properly.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Book ban efforts in Colorado see little success amid national uptick

While efforts to ban books in certain genres have increased across the country as of late, Colorado has also seen a few book-ban efforts — but not nearly as many as the rest of the U.S. Nicolle Davies, assistant commissioner of the Colorado State Library, noted that Colorado is...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Race for Yukon-Kuskokwim House seat pits youth against experience

Salmon hang to dry on a rack at the edge of the Kuskokwim River on May 31, 2017. Both candidates in the race to represent House District 38 have identified as their top priority the need to address the crisis created by faltering salmon runs in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. (Photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New survey finds older voters favor Republicans for Senate, governor

Voters 50 and older are leaning toward Republicans running in the Wisconsin races for the U.S. Senate and for governor in November, even as some of their top policy priorities would appear to favor the Democrats, according to a survey released Thursday. The survey, commissioned by AARP, found that 50%...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed

A "vote here" sign outside of Washington High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020. Grants that helped communities administer the 2020 presidential election are now being targeted in ballot questions this November. (Isiah Holmes | Wisconsin Examiner) Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What is net metering worth in New Hampshire?

The study was tasked with figuring out how much money distributed generation such as rooftop solar saves and calculating how crediting generators through net metering impacts people’s bills. (Getty Images) Net metering is one of New Hampshire’s few policies encouraging more renewable energy by paying homeowners and businesses who...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsfromthestates.com

Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol

John Norwood (left) is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (right) in this year's election. (Photos provided by the Naig and Norwood campaigns) The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat...
IOWA STATE

