Texas State

newsfromthestates.com

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A petroleum PR blitz in New Mexico

In the past seven months, oil and gas companies have dramatically stepped up their outreach and public relations spending at some of New Mexico’s best-known, best-loved events. The industry also picked up an additional public relations bump from the not unexpected news that oil and gas revenues will add an additional $2.5 billion to next year’s state government budget. This record-breaking funding comes on the heels of last year’s record-breaking budget, both of them courtesy of record-breaking oil and gas production and record-breaking oil and gas prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsfromthestates.com

Contamination and counting

Welcome to Monday! It’s the greenest day of the week and we’re going to spend it talking about the environment, a happy coincidence I will totally chalk up to my own planning skills. (I had nothing to do with it.) Onward!. The Big Takeaway. Let’s start our week...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bringing up the Rear

A recent study published by the nonpartisan Coalition for Integrity ranked Indiana’s campaign finance laws 51st, weaker than every other state and the District of Columbia. (Getty Images) In Indiana, there’s been no serious effort to reform campaign finance laws since the mid-1990s and neglecting the issue has gained...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls

Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Some ballot questions could draw blank stares

Brittney Culbreath watches after depositing a printed ballot into a machine. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Along with electing candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend

Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage

Shoshoni police chief Chris Konija, who doubles as the town clerk, takes a call from a local resident who had some questions about the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's rental housing assistance (Section 8) program. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile) SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town...
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks emergency department visits for tick bites by region. The Northeast leads the way with 104 per 100,000 emergency department visits. (Screenshot from cdc.gov) A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows

When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines

• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Students at more than 90 Virginia schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold

Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
INDIANA STATE

