As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sisters Edith, Carolina and Maribel Velarde watch as workers from Magnolia Movers struggle to fit their fridge through the front door of their home at Congress Mobile Home Park in Austin on Aug. 29. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
A petroleum PR blitz in New Mexico
In the past seven months, oil and gas companies have dramatically stepped up their outreach and public relations spending at some of New Mexico’s best-known, best-loved events. The industry also picked up an additional public relations bump from the not unexpected news that oil and gas revenues will add an additional $2.5 billion to next year’s state government budget. This record-breaking funding comes on the heels of last year’s record-breaking budget, both of them courtesy of record-breaking oil and gas production and record-breaking oil and gas prices.
Contamination and counting
Welcome to Monday! It’s the greenest day of the week and we’re going to spend it talking about the environment, a happy coincidence I will totally chalk up to my own planning skills. (I had nothing to do with it.) Onward!. The Big Takeaway. Let’s start our week...
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
Bringing up the Rear
A recent study published by the nonpartisan Coalition for Integrity ranked Indiana’s campaign finance laws 51st, weaker than every other state and the District of Columbia. (Getty Images) In Indiana, there’s been no serious effort to reform campaign finance laws since the mid-1990s and neglecting the issue has gained...
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government who live in the Treasure Valley got together in August to discuss Idaho politics. Shown are, from left: Cindy Wilson, Kathy Sasser, Margaret Kinzel and Rebecca Bratsman. The group has members in all regions of the state. (Courtesy of MWEG)
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
State Rep. Roger Montoya and his campaign manager Isaac Casados look over part of the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire in June. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the...
Some ballot questions could draw blank stares
Brittney Culbreath watches after depositing a printed ballot into a machine. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Along with electing candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend
Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
Shoshoni police chief Chris Konija, who doubles as the town clerk, takes a call from a local resident who had some questions about the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's rental housing assistance (Section 8) program. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile) SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town...
Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks emergency department visits for tick bites by region. The Northeast leads the way with 104 per 100,000 emergency department visits. (Screenshot from cdc.gov) A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the...
Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows
When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out...
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
Within Reach: San Francisco Fed president hopes to encourage Idaho students to ‘go on’
If we can successfully encourage high school students to attend college with the help of these pilot programs, the plan is to take Within Reach to other school districts in Idaho, writes guest columnist Rod Gramer. (Getty Image) Idahoans will have a unique opportunity this Thursday to hear from Mary...
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
A researcher from the University of Missouri discovered two longhorned ticks in Linn County, north of Interstate 70. The ticks are known to cause illness in cattle. (Photo courtesy of the University of Missouri) A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in...
More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Students at more than 90 Virginia schools...
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold
Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
Gov. DeSantis: Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane when it hits the southwest coast in FL
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida division of emergency management at a 11 p.m. press conference in Tallahassee, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (to the left) and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (to the right). Credit: Screenshot, Florida Channel. At a 11 p.m. news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that...
