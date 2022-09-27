Pop Warner: Venice Vikings roll through Cape

The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams completed a clean sweep of Cape Youth football this past weekend.

Each one of the Vikings teams — from the 6U Kings to the 14U Warriors — each won by multiple scores this past weekend, thanks to standout defensive efforts and explosive offensive performances.

With each team coming off a win, the Vikings are scheduled to host the Lehigh Raiders this coming Saturday at Letson Stadium, pending weather from Hurricane Ian.

Here’s a breakdown of how each Vikings team won this week:

6U Kings

Venice 25 — Cape Youth 7

Defense was the name of the game for the Vikings again this past weekend.

The duo of Boston and Benni Adams patrolled both ends of the defensive line while Chase McCord, Noamel Martinez, Wyatt Hrovat and Azion Williams shut down any possibility of long plays after surrendering an early touchdown.

Pax Hidalgo, Ethan Gouge and Ayden Underwood led the offensive line, opening up huge holes for the likes of Wiliams and Benni Adams to score on long runs while also collecting pancakes on the defense all day.

Boston Adams also recorded two extra points on the day.

McCord proved reliable at quarterback in a 25-point offensive outburst at the expense of the Cape Youth Storm.

Williams, McCord and Boston and Benni Adams are still chasing the season touchdown trifecta. They each need to either catch, pass, or run in a score to complete the task.

The Vikings take on the Lehigh Raiders this Saturday at Letson Stadium.

8U Knights

Venice 34 — Cape Youth 6

The Knights raced to their fifth consecutive win on Saturday with a blowout win against the visiting Cape Coral Storm.

Jaeden Charles and Hudston Stough led the offense as both scored multiple touchdowns and extra points. Jacob Hynds and Wesley McCord also helped the offense move the ball down the field with hard runs to set up scoring drives.

The Knights showed why they have the No. 1 defense in the Peace River Conference, only allowing three first downs all game.

The defense was led by Zachari Bell and Isaiah Wolvington with each recording multiple tackles for loss as they lived in the Storm backfield all game. McCord, Charles, Stough and Keyvari Johnson also had big hits throughout the game that halted the Storm’s offensive drives.

The Knights host their final regular season home game Saturday as they welcome the Lehigh Raiders to town, looking to continue their dominant march toward the playoffs.

10U Lancers

Venice 40 — Cape Youth 7

The Lancers played host to the Cape Coral Thunder on Saturday at Letson Stadium.

On the game’s opening drive, Lancers running back Jase Bigelow ran in a 48-yard touchdown run behind offensive linemen Anthony Serino, Kaden Levy, Santino Deluca and Dylan Cecil. The extra point was added by kicker Mason Polley.

The defense forced Cape Coral to turn the ball over on an interception by safety Nicholas Stough, setting up great field position for quarterback TJ Zehr to hit a wide-open Polley for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

However, Cape Coral scored on its next possession on a long touchdown run around the outside to cut the deficit to 14-7.

With two minutes to go before halftime, Bigelow found an open lane for another touchdown run behind offensive lineman Deegan Lynn, Xander Moore, Nathan Walker-Wright and Jack Hackney to extend the lead to 20-7 at the break.

In the third-quarter, the Lancers defense came out strong with numerous tackles for loss and several sacks on the quarterback. The defense was led by Ashton Loverin, Kade Swofford, Lev Alvarado, Gage Wolvington, Ayden Powell, Wyatt McCord, Anthony Alexander and Gunnar Franzen.

This defensive unit shut down Cape Coral in the second half, not allowing a single first down or allowing the Thunder to cross midfield.

With plenty of time for the offense to work, running back Caden Davezac scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run. The extra point was added by wide receiver Bow Barrett.

In the fourth quarter, running back Colton McCord scored on an eight-yard touchdown run. To finish the game, Lancers defensive lineman Christopher Kissel intercepted the ball in the Cape end zone for the Lancers’ final touchdown of the game.

Next week is a huge game for the 5-1 Lancers as they host the 6-0 Leigh Raiders at Letson Stadium. This will be the final home game for the Vikings this season.

12U Crusaders

Venice 41 — Cape Youth 0

The Crusaders hosted Cape Youth at home this past weekend.

As Cape received a deep kick to start the game, Austin Bowman forced a fumble on the opening kickoff. After the turnover, Broghan Zensen eventually scored, finishing with two touchdowns for the day.

Curtis Bowdre also had a productive day with a long run to set up a touchdown run on the next play in the second quarter. Quarterback Noah Wireman completed all five of his passes, including a touchdown to Bryce Bigelow. Malachi Montgomery also scored on a long run in the first half.

Mathew Raney, Ryan Weimer, Alex Duff, Cooper Bolen and Robert Deluca had a great day blocking on the offensive line. The defense, led by Nico Brasco, gave up few yards for the day. Brasco had multiple tackles including a forced fumble. Polo Bryant, Knox Swafford, Andrei Avram, Elijah Gooden and Bennett Thompson all had multiple tackles during the game. Bigelow also had a interception.

The Crusaders will host the Lehigh Raiders this Saturday.

14U Warriors

Venice 28 — Cape Youth 14

The Warriors won this past Saturday night at home under the lights against the Cape Youth Hurricanes.

The Venice offensive line was led by Koren Griggs, Dan Crane, Aiden Gartley, Xavier “William” Hall and Troy Morgan, who set the tone by giving quarterback Andrew Vanderpoel time to throw for 178 yards passing yards and four touchdowns. On the receiving end of each of the four touchdown passes was Tay’Shaun Evans, including a spectacular 78-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter.

Aiden Milmore contributed to the running game with four carries for a hard-earned 30 yards. The Warriors’ defense held the Hurricanes in check most of the night and was led by talented linebackers Tristen Neeley and Aiden McKirahan. Other key contributors on the defensive effort were Dan Crane (DT), Aiden Milmore (DT), Meg Patel (LB), Keith Reid (DE), Robert Corrigan (DE), Liam McKay (LB) and Aiden Gartley (DE), who had a big QB sack in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Graham Houston converted on two PATs for an additional four points in the Warriors’ win.