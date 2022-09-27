Read full article on original website
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
Michigan COVID cases, hospitalizations fall in the last week
Michigan reports 14,678 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s a drop from the last report, when the state said there were 16,901 new cases for the week. The department reports a total of 2,836,167 Michiganders...
Report details alarming levels of toxins being dumped in Md. waterways
Industrial facilities dumped at least 94,000 pounds of toxic chemicals, including PFAS, into Maryland’s waterways in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by the Maryland PIRG Foundation. The startling and sobering report, “Wasting Our Waterways,” takes statistics from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxics Release Inventory for 2020...
Advisory committees created to help assess subject areas in Blueprint education plan
As work continues to implement a multi-billion-dollar education reform plan, some educators, public school administrators and students are meeting to offer suggestions on it. They are organized into four advisory committees to provide expertise for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Each committee met virtually Wednesday...
‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Dr. Ethan Sims (second from left) and a few members of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health listen to Stephanie Wicks, sustainability manager at St. Luke's, at a meeting Sept. 26, 2022, at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun) Ethan Sims and his two daughters went...
Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined
Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades, and criminal justice reformers are demanding changes. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) The first time Paul Whittaker was incarcerated in New Jersey, he worked behind bars as a teacher’s assistant. He...
Hurricane Ian proves politicians are trying to fool us if they’re tackling climate change
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses reporters at Florida's Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Michael Moline. Note: This commentary has been updated. Craig Pittman filed this column early Wednesday afternoon, before Ian made landfall. By the time you read this, we will know where Hurricane Ian made landfall, and...
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold
Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates
Robin Zehntner, left, is a quadriplegic who uses Medicaid. She could move in with her mom, Jodi Lee Zehntner, if she can't hire anyone to help her at home, but she'd rather be independent. (Provided by Robin Zehntner via Facebook) Robin Zehntner, 31, doesn’t have the use of her fingers,...
Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey...
Question 1 would put equal rights into Nevada Constitution
Some of the thousands of female protestors, some holding placards, during a march in support of Equal Rights Amendment No 27 to the US Constitution, on the 57th anniversary of women's suffrage, in New York City, New York, 26th August 1976. (Photo by Peter Keegan/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Nevadans will vote...
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government
State agency leaders are asking lawmakers for at least $500 million to bump pay for their employees — either in across-the-board, inflation-based increases or targeted raises to even out pay disparities among employees and keep them from leaving. (Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Prison staff shortages in Pa., elsewhere take toll on guards, incarcerated people | Analysis
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects.
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
At the fundraiser, the ride-along went to a bidder for $1,000, but the complaint alleges there is no evidence Lombardo reimbursed LVMPD's budget for the cost. (Screengrab from Metro video) Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo...
Elected officials, gun crime activists call on voters to elect gun reform candidates
CHESTER, Pa. – In a Pennsylvania city once ranked among the most violent in the nation, Democratically elected officials and gun-crime activists gathered Tuesday to call on voters to “vote like their lives depend on it” to elect candidates who support gun reform and anti-violence initiatives. Delaware...
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government who live in the Treasure Valley got together in August to discuss Idaho politics. Shown are, from left: Cindy Wilson, Kathy Sasser, Margaret Kinzel and Rebecca Bratsman. The group has members in all regions of the state. (Courtesy of MWEG)
Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice.
