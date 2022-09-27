ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Michigan COVID cases, hospitalizations fall in the last week

Michigan reports 14,678 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s a drop from the last report, when the state said there were 16,901 new cases for the week. The department reports a total of 2,836,167 Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report details alarming levels of toxins being dumped in Md. waterways

Industrial facilities dumped at least 94,000 pounds of toxic chemicals, including PFAS, into Maryland’s waterways in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by the Maryland PIRG Foundation. The startling and sobering report, “Wasting Our Waterways,” takes statistics from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxics Release Inventory for 2020...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Advisory committees created to help assess subject areas in Blueprint education plan

As work continues to implement a multi-billion-dollar education reform plan, some educators, public school administrators and students are meeting to offer suggestions on it. They are organized into four advisory committees to provide expertise for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Each committee met virtually Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
newsfromthestates.com

Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined

Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades, and criminal justice reformers are demanding changes. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) The first time Paul Whittaker was incarcerated in New Jersey, he worked behind bars as a teacher’s assistant. He...
BUSINESS
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold

Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
newsfromthestates.com

Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates

Robin Zehntner, left, is a quadriplegic who uses Medicaid. She could move in with her mom, Jodi Lee Zehntner, if she can't hire anyone to help her at home, but she'd rather be independent. (Provided by Robin Zehntner via Facebook) Robin Zehntner, 31, doesn’t have the use of her fingers,...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody

This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Question 1 would put equal rights into Nevada Constitution

Some of the thousands of female protestors, some holding placards, during a march in support of Equal Rights Amendment No 27 to the US Constitution, on the 57th anniversary of women's suffrage, in New York City, New York, 26th August 1976. (Photo by Peter Keegan/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Nevadans will vote...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Death#Health Disparities#Mortality Rate#Black Women
newsfromthestates.com

Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
newsfromthestates.com

Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy