As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sisters Edith, Carolina and Maribel Velarde watch as workers from Magnolia Movers struggle to fit their fridge through the front door of their home at Congress Mobile Home Park in Austin on Aug. 29. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
newsfromthestates.com
Contamination and counting
Welcome to Monday! It’s the greenest day of the week and we’re going to spend it talking about the environment, a happy coincidence I will totally chalk up to my own planning skills. (I had nothing to do with it.) Onward!. The Big Takeaway. Let’s start our week...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
State Rep. Roger Montoya and his campaign manager Isaac Casados look over part of the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire in June. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming, state study says
Indiana could earn between $341 million and $943 million in taxes off iGaming, depending on the rate adopted, according to consultant Spectrum Gaming Group, which conducted a study on the state's behalf. (Getty Images) Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Within Reach: San Francisco Fed president hopes to encourage Idaho students to ‘go on’
If we can successfully encourage high school students to attend college with the help of these pilot programs, the plan is to take Within Reach to other school districts in Idaho, writes guest columnist Rod Gramer. (Getty Image) Idahoans will have a unique opportunity this Thursday to hear from Mary...
newsfromthestates.com
Bringing up the Rear
A recent study published by the nonpartisan Coalition for Integrity ranked Indiana’s campaign finance laws 51st, weaker than every other state and the District of Columbia. (Getty Images) In Indiana, there’s been no serious effort to reform campaign finance laws since the mid-1990s and neglecting the issue has gained...
newsfromthestates.com
What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage
Federal lawmakers could also force Nevada’s minimum wage higher, if they were to raise the federal minimum wage to more than $12 per hour. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees...
newsfromthestates.com
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
Her husband had died and his name had been taken off the voter rolls, as Tennessee law requires. “They purged him but they purged me at the same time,” Burrus, 93, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been voting in every election my entire life since I was 21” and she wants to keep voting, she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Shelby County Commission funds midwife program
The Vasco A. Smith Jr. Administration Building, where Shelby County Commissioners meet downtown Memphis. (© Karen Pulfer Focht) The Shelby County Commission is taking steps to improve maternal mortality rates following Tennessee’s abortion ban — a move that is likely to increase the number of births in the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Some ballot questions could draw blank stares
Brittney Culbreath watches after depositing a printed ballot into a machine. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Along with electing candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend
Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
newsfromthestates.com
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
newsfromthestates.com
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
A researcher from the University of Missouri discovered two longhorned ticks in Linn County, north of Interstate 70. The ticks are known to cause illness in cattle. (Photo courtesy of the University of Missouri) A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in...
newsfromthestates.com
Assembly panel to hear fix to child tax credit bill
The bill offers New Jersey residents a per-child refundable income tax credit of up to $500. (NJ Governor's Office) New Jersey lawmakers are moving to correct an error that would have delayed the implementation of a state-level child tax credit by one year. In June, the Legislature passed — and...
newsfromthestates.com
Interest rate hikes send new home payments sharply upward
Soaring interest rates, driven by the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp down inflation, are sending costs skyrocketing for new homebuyers in the Twin Cities region. With a 20% down payment, the typical home purchase in the area now comes with a nearly $2,000 monthly price tag, almost doubling since 2021 — and that’s before you add on taxes and insurance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold
Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
newsfromthestates.com
Cannabis workplace guidance creates more confusion
Attorneys say new workplace guidance from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has left employers confused on how to handle impairment on the job. (Amanda Brown for the New Jersey Monitor) The workplace guidelines released by the state agency overseeing cannabis has employers dazed and confused over what they can do to...
newsfromthestates.com
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. DeSantis: Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane when it hits the southwest coast in FL
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida division of emergency management at a 11 p.m. press conference in Tallahassee, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (to the left) and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (to the right). Credit: Screenshot, Florida Channel. At a 11 p.m. news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that...
Comments / 0