Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ bringing catering business to permanent Seabrook location
Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. (Courtesy Pexels) Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. An opening date was not revealed. The restaurant...
Della Casa Pasta in Tomball planning to expand next year
Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space next year, according to owner Luisa Obando. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space in 2023, according...
Luliet Creamery and Bakery announces pop-up, soft opening dates in The Woodlands
Luliet Creamery and Bakery is opening a location in The Woodlands area in November. (Courtesy Luliet Creamery and Bakery) Ice cream, cookie and macaroon shop Luliet Creamery and Bakery will be expanding into The Woodlands area with a second location at 3600 FM 1488 Conroe in November. Managing partner Erion...
Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October
Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Hair removal franchise Sugaring NYC opens new location, brings natural waxing ingredients to Sugar Land
Sugaring NYC opened a new location, bringing its natural waxing paste to Sugar Land. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC) A new hair-removal franchise that uses natural ingredients for its waxing paste, Sugaring NYC, opened a new franchise in Sugar Land, store officials confirmed with Community Impact. Sugaring NYC soft-opened a new location...
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Conroe residents launch online jewelry store
Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian cuisine to Bay Area
Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall. (Courtesy Konnect Agency) Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location
Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
Executive chef chosen for Aaron Bludorn's latest restaurant in Rice Village
Aaron Bludorn's latest restaurant, Blue Navy, has an executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Restaurateur, chef and TV personality Aaron Bludorn announced the head chef of his upcoming seafood restaurant in Rice Village, fellow Café Boulud alumnus Jerrod Zifchak. Zifchak will assume the role of executive chef of...
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
Bike shop Society Cycle Works goes under new ownership
Local bike shop Society Cycle Works is now under new ownership in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Pexels) Society Cycle Works, a Sugar Land bike shop at 13425 University Blvd., Ste. 100, went under new ownership in mid-September, store officials told Community Impact. The store was bought out by Trek Bicycle Corp.,...
