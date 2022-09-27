ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Reuters

IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
The Daily Telegram

Article 2(4), Biden’s UN speech and nuclear war

Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter states: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state…” (1945). This principle has a pedigree in Article 10 of the League of Nations (1920), and the Kellogg-Briand Pact (1929). These are in the genre of Collective Security. My thesis is that if a nation tries to enforce this ideal principle, it will lead to involvement in war, just as acting to prevent the commitment of crime domestically will lead to substantial police action.
