Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter states: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state…” (1945). This principle has a pedigree in Article 10 of the League of Nations (1920), and the Kellogg-Briand Pact (1929). These are in the genre of Collective Security. My thesis is that if a nation tries to enforce this ideal principle, it will lead to involvement in war, just as acting to prevent the commitment of crime domestically will lead to substantial police action.

MILITARY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO