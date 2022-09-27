Read full article on original website
IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
Russia 'Weakened but Still Dangerous,' NATO Warns
Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said Friday that the war in Ukraine had reached a "turning point" but that serious challenges remain.
Latvia to remain Russia's critic as prime minister wins election
RIGA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government.
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Article 2(4), Biden’s UN speech and nuclear war
Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter states: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state…” (1945). This principle has a pedigree in Article 10 of the League of Nations (1920), and the Kellogg-Briand Pact (1929). These are in the genre of Collective Security. My thesis is that if a nation tries to enforce this ideal principle, it will lead to involvement in war, just as acting to prevent the commitment of crime domestically will lead to substantial police action.
Who is Tucker Carlson really ‘rooting for’ in Ukraine?
The Fox News host’s fawning commentary and mirroring of Putin propaganda has unsettled even allies on the right
