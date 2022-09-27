Read full article on original website
Work begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City accessibility increases with ADA-compliant curbs; Hopewell demolition materials are recycled
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Oolitic Town Council looking into grants to restore the former Fire Station on Main Street
OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council Member John Dillon brought before the Town Council Monday night, the condition of the old Oolitic Fire Station next to Town Hall, and the need to preserve the building. This topic has been discussed by Dillion before, referencing the need to maintain and take...
Bedford City Utilities will flush fire hydrants from Oct. 6 – Oct. 14
BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities will begin the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, October 14. The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery
A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
Jefferson County Courthouse to Adds New Security
Added protection to keep employees safe inside the courthouse. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFFERSON COUNTY INDIANA GOVERNMENT) Courthouse Update: Starting Monday, October 3rd, the Courthouse will implement a new security process. When entering the courthouse, you will be asked to place your bag or purse through a bag scanner for screening. You will also be asked to walk through our existing metal detector.
Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming
BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
State Road 56 closure postponed in Scott County
SCOTT CO.— The upcoming closure on State Road 56 has been postponed to next year in Scott County. The 30-day closure was originally scheduled to begin on or after Monday, October 3, to allow crews to complete a box culvert replacement project. A new start date will be announced once the new schedule has been finalized.
Lawrence County firefighters raising concerns about losing ambulance service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana community, already concerned about access to maternity and medical care because of a hospital closure, is worried about access to ambulance service, too. Now, volunteer firefighters in Lawrence County are sounding the alarm. In rural Lawrence County, distance is already a challenge...
Individual Income Tax rates rise in five Indiana Counties including Monroe County effective Oct. 1
INDIANA – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted along...
Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
Police Log: September 30, 2022
4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
Monroe County Democrats to honor Doris Sims with Annual Judge Taliaferro Award
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Democratic Party will honor the career and public service of former City of Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Doris Sims, at their annual Fall Judge Viola Taliaferro Dinner on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Doris Sims retired from the City of Bloomington in 2021...
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
Greg Day announced that retired FBI agent Tony Siedl will serve as his chief deputy if elected Lawrence County Sheriff
BEDFORD – ISP Sgt. Greg Day, who is running for Lawrence County Sheriff announced Thursday that he will name retired FBI agent Tony Siedl as chief deputy. “I have promised everything we do will be built on the five pillars of accountability, professionalism, quality, work ethic, and cooperation,” wrote Day in a Facebook post. “Tony absolutely embodies these traits better than anyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that works beside him. Notice I said “beside” not “for”. His leadership style is exactly in line with how I’ve always tried to be. Tony retired from the FBI where he has successfully investigated every type of crime imaginable. His investigative skills are legendary. He served 4 years as Chief Deputy here in Lawrence County under then Sheriff Craig. His organization, administrative skills, and leadership are still talked about. He then helped lead security with Cook Inc. His career resume is so impressive, it would take pages to be as detailed as he deserves. Lawrence County is lucky to have such a gem willing to serve. If I’m blessed to win the November election, you will be in great hands.”
Bridge work progressing on three bridges in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work continues on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of bearing...
Fall brings changes at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities
BLOOMINGTON – With fall in full swing comes changes in the hours at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities. Twin Lakes Recreation Center will now be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On October 1, Griffy...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health
Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
