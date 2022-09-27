ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins soar to new heights in Touchdown Wire power rankings

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After their hard-fought victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have gone 3-0 in their first three weeks, and they’re getting a lot of love from the national media.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after having the Dolphins start the season at No. 20, Miami has crawled all the way to the top spot heading into Week 4.

Here’s what Lane wrote about the Dolphins after their gritty victory:

“The quality of the opponents for Miami has been strong through the first three weeks. They beat a ghost from the past 20 years in Week 1, overcame an extremely explosive offense in Week 2, and took down one of the favorites in the AFC, let alone their own division. It may be September, but the Dolphins are showing they may be for real. As with every team, the question will become how they handle the attrition of a 17-game slate. As September ends, it is hard to argue against the Dolphins’ greatness.”

Miami is receiving a ton of respect from Lane here, as they’re one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. Considering how close their game last week was, it wouldn’t be blasphemous to still have a team like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills ahead of them. However, the Dolphins now sit atop the league, according to Touchdown Wire, and are set for a big primetime matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?” So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word. His entry for the Aggies? 17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station. List Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M List Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head coach Sean McVay addresses player safety following Tua Tagovailoa incident

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hard hit on Thursday night that shook the NFL to its core, and the fallout of the concussion he sustained was part of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s comments to the media on Saturday. When asked about his take on the situation, which has been the subject of much consternation around the league since the incident took place, he gave a lengthy response in which he emphasized his players’ humanity over their utility on his football team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Buffalo Bills will meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from M&T Bank Stadium. The Bills will look to bounce back after a 21-19 loss to Miami in one of the hottest games to date, they will be ready with Josh Allen looking to continue to lead the league in passing. Meanwhile, the Ravens are coming off a 37-26 win over the Patriots and Lamar Jackson will be looking to compete with one of the best teams in the league.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots elevate former three-time Super Bowl champion to main roster

Three-time Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon is being elevated to the main roster roster, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The move was reported on Saturday ahead of the team’s road trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots with a fifth-round pick in 2011 and spent 10 seasons with the team before joining the Houston Texans in 2021.
NFL
