Sooners in NFL: Mark Andrews scores 2 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb makes miraculous catch in victory in Week 3

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO