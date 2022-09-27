Sooners in NFL: Mark Andrews scores 2 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb makes miraculous catch in victory in Week 3

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.
Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was...
Oklahoma held a local media day on Thursday just over a month before its first game against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Head coach Porter Moser spoke, alongside guards C.J. Noland and Grant Sherfield and forwards Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill. Here's a rundown of what was...
Comments / 0