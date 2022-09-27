ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners in NFL: Mark Andrews scores 2 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb makes miraculous catch in victory in Week 3

By Caleb Reid, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans OLB Bud Dupree leaves Colts game, questionable to return with hip injury

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy