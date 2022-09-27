Read full article on original website
26 budget kitchen ideas: clever ways to beautify your cooking space for less
Designing a kitchen on a budget just got even simpler. See how teaming cheaper upgrades with savvy spending can deliver both style and function in a cooking space.
This boho-chic media stand instantly upgraded my living space and it cost less than you'd expect from designer brands
Article's media unit doubles as a storage cabinet and TV stand. The unique console is the most complimented piece of furniture in my living room.
Food & Wine
Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Whether you have a cozy eating nook, large dining room, or small-space kitchen, picking the right furniture pieces to complement your space is crucial. And since investing in practical furniture can get expensive, it's best to act quickly any time a sale comes around. Luckily, Amazon put a ton of kitchen furniture on sale before its Prime Early Access Sale, and you won't want to miss these deals.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
realhomes.com
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
There's no end to what you can do with IKEA furniture. This particular DIY involves taking the standard KALLAX cube shelf unit and turning it into a four-door media cabinet complete with legs, handles and wooden fluted fronts... It's a vibe for every modern household. If you, like me, have...
Food is fuel! Family-run Mobil gas station near Yosemite becomes one of California's hottest RESTAURANTS as locals flock to order ribs, tacos and sashimi
A family-run Mobil gas station has emerged as a must-visit foodie destination for locals and travelers alike near Yosemite National Park - offering fresh-to-order fare such as ribs, tacos, and even sashimi. The Mobil, located in a remote outpost in the shadow of the Sierra Nevadas above Mono Lake, is...
yankodesign.com
The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes
Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
tinyhousetalk.com
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
CARS・
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
lbmjournal.com
Transform Outdoor Living Spaces with DSI’s Westbury® ScreenRail
Westbury® ScreenRail is a premium system designed to expand outdoor living spaces. Features include easy to assemble sections, assembled single and double doors with heavy-duty frame, and durable flat spline to secure the screen. Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI) manufactures a variety of building products highlighted by its Westbury® brand...
