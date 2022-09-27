ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Uganda Fights Deadly Ebola Outbreak as President Assures It's Under Control

Kampala — Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has assured the country that an Ebola outbreak is under control and that no restrictions on movement are needed. The country’s health officials confirmed cases of a deadly Sudan ebolavirus with six reported deaths out of 31 confirmed cases. Uganda's medical association says some of its members are critically ill and has threatened to join a strike by medical interns over what they say is inadequate personal protective equipment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

South African Mines Turn to Renewables Amid Energy Crisis

South Africa, one of the continent's most industrialized nations, is facing the worst electricity blackouts in its history. One of South Africa's biggest industries — mining — is turning to solar power to keep operations running when power requirements fall short. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

After Anti-China Campaign, Kenya’s Ruto Does About-Face

Johannesburg, South Africa — Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto, who talked tough on China while campaigning, has reversed his stance on Beijing since taking office. “We cherish the robust friendship that Kenya enjoys with China. We will step up and expand these relations, on infrastructure, agriculture, education,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Architects#Construction Industry#Kenyan#French
Voice of America

Ethiopian Security Forces Accused of Killing Civilian

Adis ababa — Ethiopia’s government-funded human rights commission says security forces killed dozens of civilians following clashes with rebels in the country’s Gambella region in June. According to the state-appointed rights body’s report published Thursday, the killings happened after an hourslong gun battle June 14 between regional...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Nations Must Work Together to Fight Online Fraud, UN Official Says

BANGKOK — A top U.N. official last week said the syndicates running Asia’s massive online fraud industry will rotate operations among lawless areas of Southeast Asia unless governments cooperate to bring them down, after Cambodia said it was cracking down on cybercrime compounds. The networks have swindled hundreds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

US Urges Americans to Leave Russia Quickly

The U.S. State Department expressed concern Wednesday that Americans with dual citizenship with Russia could be conscripted by Moscow to help fight its war against Ukraine. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the State Department said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Voice of America

MSF Seeks Humanitarian Aid for Malnourished Children in Northwest Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria — Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders has called on the United Nations to add northwest Nigeria to its humanitarian response plan, due to high numbers of children suffering from malnutrition. The group, known by its French abbreviation MSF, said it has treated nearly 100,000 children in the region for malnutrition this year.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Report Calls Switzerland, US, Sweden World's Most Innovative Economies

Geneva — The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) cites top-ranked Switzerland, followed by the United States and Sweden, as the world’s most innovative economies. WIPO uses some 80 indicators to rank the innovative performance of 132 economies. These include measures on the political environment, education, infrastructure, business sophistication...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Uyghur Rights Groups Support Request to Debate China's Xinjiang Record

Washington — Rights groups urge other countries to follow the lead of the U.S. and several other Western countries that are asking the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold a debate in its next session in 2023 on China's human rights record in the Xinjiang region. "The international...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Refuses to Sign Joint US-Pacific Island Declaration

The Solomon Islands has informed its regional neighbors that it will not sign a declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations at this week’s high-profile White House summit. The Solomon Islands sent a diplomatic note to the regional Pacific Islands Forum announcing it will not sign the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bolsonaro, Lula in Attack Mode in Final Brazil President Debate

Rio de Janeiro — Trailing in the polls for Brazil's polarizing presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro went on the attack against front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in their final debate Thursday, calling him a "liar, ex-inmate and traitor." Seeking to deliver a knockout punch and win the election...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

Hurricane, Typhoon Force Evacuations from Cuba to Vietnam

Powerful ocean storms that take place mainly in the western Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes. People in Vietnam and other Pacific countries call similar storms in the western Pacific Ocean typhoons. The weather events bring high winds, large waves and heavy rain. They also cause widespread destruction and displace thousands.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

India Bans Islamic Group for Alleged Terrorist Involvement

New Delhi — India has banned an Islamic organization, accusing it of involvement in terrorism and calling it a threat to the country’s security. The ban on the Popular Front of India was announced Wednesday following a countrywide crackdown that saw over 250 of its members arrested in recent days. The ban includes the group’s affiliates and will remain in place for five years.
INDIA
Voice of America

Sudanese Authorities Launch Cases Against Newspaper, Bar Association

KHARTOUM, sudan — Sudan's public prosecution has launched legal proceedings against a prominent newspaper and the bar association, triggering complaints that authorities are trying to restrict basic freedoms nearly a year after a coup. On Monday, the public prosecution's cybercrimes unit issued an order to block the website of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Kenyan Health Officials Investigate Suspected Ebola Case

Nairobi, kenya — Kenyan health officials are investigating a suspected case of Ebola in the country’s west near Uganda, where an outbreak of the deadly virus has been blamed for at least 35 cases and seven deaths. Kenya is on high alert after one patient suspected to have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:15 a.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a determined response, following what it called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream pipelines.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US, Pacific Island Leaders Reach Partnership Deal at Historic Summit

State Department — The United States and Pacific leaders havereached an 11-point Declaration on U.S.-Pacific Partnership as Washington hosts its first summit with leaders from Pacific Island nations. On Thursday, on the second day of the historic summit, U.S. President Joe Biden announced more than $810 million in expanded...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Azerbaijani Activists Express Solidarity with Iranian Protesters

A group of women’s rights activists in Azerbaijan staged a protest Tuesday in central Baku to express solidarity with demonstrators in Iran angered by the death of a young woman held by authorities for improperly wear a head scarf. The activists, gathered in front of the “Free Woman” statue...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy