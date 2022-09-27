another young brother gone by senseless violence another mother without a son this don't make any sense why do we hate our own kind so much what can make someone take another persons life like its nothing i do not have the heart to take someone's life no matter how mad i may be with them life is a gift God gave us who are we to take that life away my deepest condolences to his family and friends i send them my love my prayers may he rest in peace with Almighty God in Heaven forever and ever Amento anyone reading this 80 percent of the world stopped caring stopped loving don't be like them but show them LOVE. CONQUERS HATE I LOVE YOU ALL STAY PRAYED UP 💞💪🙏
That's how many Rappers now? You guys need to start to wake up & realize there's no 401k plan in becoming a Rapper.
bet it was a robbery over jewelry too.....or cash that he flaunted on social media.....or fancy cars ....🤪🤪🤪 whatever it is "they" be doing ain't working for them but i bet them other people, be happy right now...😉
Comments / 31