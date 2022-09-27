Beck covers classic Neil Young song in ‘Sunday Night Football’ promo for Chiefs game

Screengrab of Sunday Night Football on NBC Twitter video

At some point, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire for good.

Brady is 45 years old, which makes him an old man by NFL standards. On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who turned 27 earlier this month.

Although there is an 18-ear gap in their ages, there are some similarities between Mahomes and Brady that go beyond both being quarterbacks.

Both have won a Super Bowl and been a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP.

Ahead of their game, NBC Sports used a recently released Beck cover of the Neil Young classic “Old Man” for a promotional commercial. The spot features clips of Brady and Mahomes.

Young did write that song for an old man, a foreman at Young’s ranch, according to SongFacts.com.