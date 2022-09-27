ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey delivers sentimental speech about 9/11 at NYC concert

By Eileen Reslen
Mariah Carey paid tribute to the heroes of 9/11 during her performance at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday.

“I was honored to have played a little, teeny part in the aftermath of that day as my song ‘Hero’ became one of the ‘unofficial anthems,'” the Grammy winner, 53, told the crowd at Central Park.

“It did. I have a hard time acknowledging my own stuff, but whatever. It comforted us in our collective loss and our recovery.”

Carey said she recently listened to the platinum-selling 1993 track in light of current events affecting women in the US and around the world.

“In a very different way, I discovered a very appropriate message for our times and for the women of our time in the lyrics of that particular song,” the “We Belong Together” singer shared, adding that she is “so proud” of the young generation making “strides” toward equality for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9EyY_0iCCqBTm00
Carey said her song "Hero" became an "unofficial anthem" for 9/11. GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd0fv_0iCCqBTm00
Carey said her song "Hero" became an "unofficial anthem" for 9/11. Getty Images

Carey then gave a nod to ballerina Misty Copeland, who helped her put together a “one-of-a-kind” version of “Hero.”

“I can’t even tell you how honored I am … that my friend Misty Copeland came today — a woman of that stature and magnitude,” the “Always Be My Baby” singer said. “She’s just incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzWZk_0iCCqBTm00
Mariah Carey paid tribute to the heroes of 9/11 at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

Carey concluded her speech by dedicating the song to her fans, the “Lambs,” and those who believe in the “power of our collective humanity.”

The pop diva — who took the stage at the festival in a bedazzled, flowing gown — also sang “Obsessed,” “Honey,” “Always Be My Baby” and “We Belong Together” during her set.

Superstar acts like Metallica, Rosalía and the Jonas Brothers also performed.

