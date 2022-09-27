A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO