ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Former SFPD sergeant enters plea to robbing San Mateo pharmacy

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
SAN MATEO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's how the Deptartment of Defense could help out the S.F.F.D.

With wildfire season becoming a year-round threat in California, and San Francisco’s persistent firefighter staffing shortages, the department may not be opposed to a little outside help. A resolution, proposed by Mayor London Breed, is circulating City Hall that would authorize the San Francisco Fire Department to join the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

digest

The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is. A resident tweeted at the department on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Alameda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco Examiner

Here's how San Francisco plans to reduce overdose deaths by 15%

San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025. The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023

Starting next year, postings for the vast majority of job postings in San Francisco and across the state must include salary information. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1162, Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limόn’s legislation that requires companies with at least 15 employees to list a salary or hourly wage range for each job listing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Can a video game of S.F. help Telsa build safer cars?

Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City. The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Tran
San Francisco Examiner

Plans for a new cultural district announced by Supervisor Shamann Walton

A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts. On Tuesday Supervisors Shamann Walton and Connie Chan, in partnership with leaders of San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's where San Francisco ranks in affordability for first-time homeowners

San Francisco ranks as the city with the highest costs for the first year of homeownership, according to a study released Thursday by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics: down payment on the median-valued home, average closing costs, monthly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fort Point is bringing these beers to San Francisco's newest park

A popular hometown brewery is bringing its beers to San Francisco's newest public park. Fort Point Beer's Presidio Tunnel Tops pop-up debuts on Sunday, not far from where the company makes its ales, IPAs, lagers and pilsners, at the park's main parade lawn along Lincoln Boulevard. ‘Our vision is to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy