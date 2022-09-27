Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco Examiner
Former SFPD sergeant enters plea to robbing San Mateo pharmacy
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
San Francisco Examiner
Here's how the Deptartment of Defense could help out the S.F.F.D.
With wildfire season becoming a year-round threat in California, and San Francisco’s persistent firefighter staffing shortages, the department may not be opposed to a little outside help. A resolution, proposed by Mayor London Breed, is circulating City Hall that would authorize the San Francisco Fire Department to join the...
San Francisco Examiner
digest
The San Francisco Fire Department says it “took immediate action” over the weekend after officials learned a firefighter was pictured wearing a T-shirt with not-so-secret shorthand for “F--k Joe Biden,” but officials are not saying what that action is. A resident tweeted at the department on...
San Francisco Examiner
Kaiser draws ire after no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike
Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco Examiner
Here's how San Francisco plans to reduce overdose deaths by 15%
San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025. The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services.
San Francisco Examiner
Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023
Starting next year, postings for the vast majority of job postings in San Francisco and across the state must include salary information. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1162, Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limόn’s legislation that requires companies with at least 15 employees to list a salary or hourly wage range for each job listing.
San Francisco Examiner
Can a video game of S.F. help Telsa build safer cars?
Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City. The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Electrek reported last week.
San Francisco Examiner
A Tesla that can swim: Fully electric hydrofoils could speed up San Francisco ferry rides dramatically
Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay. Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco Examiner
Plans for a new cultural district announced by Supervisor Shamann Walton
A new Pacific Islander Cultural District could soon join the ranks of Japantown, the Calle 24 Latino District, and the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District — all among The City’s vibrant patchwork of cultural districts. On Tuesday Supervisors Shamann Walton and Connie Chan, in partnership with leaders of San...
San Francisco Examiner
Here's where San Francisco ranks in affordability for first-time homeowners
San Francisco ranks as the city with the highest costs for the first year of homeownership, according to a study released Thursday by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study compared 20 of the largest U.S. cities across five metrics: down payment on the median-valued home, average closing costs, monthly...
San Francisco Examiner
Fort Point is bringing these beers to San Francisco's newest park
A popular hometown brewery is bringing its beers to San Francisco's newest public park. Fort Point Beer's Presidio Tunnel Tops pop-up debuts on Sunday, not far from where the company makes its ales, IPAs, lagers and pilsners, at the park's main parade lawn along Lincoln Boulevard. ‘Our vision is to...
San Francisco Examiner
Purple food, Nobel prizes and gongs: here's how to celebrate Filipino History month
San Francisco is now home to the first Pacific Islander Cultural District in the United States, just in time for Filipino American History Month. Here’s a few highlights from The City’s thriving Filipino community to help you celebrate. 1) Coming to a library near you: the nation’s largest...
Comments / 0