Eastern Michigan University police officers are looking for two individuals who fired shots at each other near a residential building on campus Sunday. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday, between two individuals on campus, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige said in a written statement on the incident. The witness reports put the shooters near the main campus area of Phelps and Sellers halls. There were no reports of injuries.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO