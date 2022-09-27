Read full article on original website
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Handicapped attendees express difficulties getting around the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – As the South Plains Fair quickly comes to an end, some people a part of the handicapped community have had a hard time enjoying the experience like everyone else. Across the grounds, specifically around the food court and amusement rides, there are many thick extension cables that make it difficult for those […]
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
Shout-Out to Lubbock’s Souper Salad for Always Being Totally Delicious
I'm a massive fan of Souper Salad. It's been one of my favorite places to eat in Lubbock since I was a kid. I usually go there with my family at least once a month, and it's always good. The food is consistent, the atmosphere is friendly, and the salad bar is always well stocked.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
New Lubbock Bakery Sharing Its Family Treats While Taking You Down Memory Lane
Now this is the kind of bakery that is right up my alley. If you are by Tech Terrace or want some good baked goods you need to check out the new Brûlée Bakery. They are a family-owned business with a long history of professional bakers so you know they know what they are doing.
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
A Lubbock Man Shares Memories Of The Area Impacted By Hurricane Ian
You'll have to forgive me for being a little distracted this week. As the rest of the nation watched in shock at the devastation in Southwest Florida as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, many folks worried about family and friends from afar. Count me as one of those people with loved ones who were directly in harms way.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Every Food Booth’s Signature Food at the South Plains Fair
There are a couple days left of the South Plains Fair and tons of food options to choose from. The food booths at the fair are usually non-profit organizations, churches, or schools that are raising money to help their cause. Everyone has a food that they have to get while...
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
Where to Watch the Extremely Gory ‘Terrifier 2′ Movie in Lubbock
Horror movies and clowns have a very special relationship. Just when you think cinematic creepy clowns couldn't get creepier, here comes Art the Clown, with his mime-y getup, rotten teeth and jaunty wee top hat. It's a *chef's kiss* look for even the most discerning horror clown fan. Art the...
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
