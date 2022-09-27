ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Take the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail & What You’ll See

La Jolla affords a wealth of alternatives to search out rest and pleasure. Few locations mix these qualities as successfully because the La Jolla Coast Stroll Path. The 0.6-mile hike affords a few of the greatest views in La Jolla, however with out the exertion that usually accompanies different climbing trails in Southern California. Many talent ranges are accommodated right here, because of the individuals who preserve it effectively maintained.
NBC San Diego

Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
Dinh Lee

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
NBC San Diego

How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?

Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
kusi.com

San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
NBC San Diego

Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside

Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California. Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District. The...
foxla.com

Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
