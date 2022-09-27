Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Related
cohaitungchi.com
How to Take the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail & What You’ll See
La Jolla affords a wealth of alternatives to search out rest and pleasure. Few locations mix these qualities as successfully because the La Jolla Coast Stroll Path. The 0.6-mile hike affords a few of the greatest views in La Jolla, however with out the exertion that usually accompanies different climbing trails in Southern California. Many talent ranges are accommodated right here, because of the individuals who preserve it effectively maintained.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club to close for major makeover
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club in North Park will be closing Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 for an extreme makeover. It's designed by CH Projects, the same group that worked on other well-known restaurants and bars in San Diego like "Morning Glory", "Born and Raised", and "Raised by Wolves."
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
NBC San Diego
How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?
Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $16.30
Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside
Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California. Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District. The...
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
foxla.com
Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
WATCH: Entangled humpback whale freed off Carlsbad coast
A humpback whale entangled in rope was freed by a group of rescuers off the coast of Carlsbad on Monday.
Comments / 1